Feature / Entertainment

Dapuqiao annual arts festival opens to audience acclaim

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:18 UTC+8, 2024-11-19       0
The 7th Dapuqiao Community International Arts Festival features art troupes from home and abroad staging a series of events and performances.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:18 UTC+8, 2024-11-19       0
Dapuqiao annual arts festival opens to audience acclaim

Art troupes from home and abroad will stage a series of cultural events at the 7th Dapuqiao Community International Arts Festival.

The 7th Dapuqiao Community International Arts Festival in Shanghai's Huangpu District opened on Monday and the annual cultural event will run till November 24.

Art troupes from home and abroad will stage a series of events including a concert of classic film scores in Hayao Miyazaki's animated films, a hilarious storytelling salon, and immersive dramas.

Dapuqiao annual arts festival opens to audience acclaim

Performers from Russia appear at the festival's opening ceremony.

Dapuqiao annual arts festival opens to audience acclaim

The performances receive enthusiastic applause from the audience.

This year's festival also sees an increase in participation by Dapuqiao "Arts and Sports Union" Alliance members. More than 30 members have come together in the Dapuqiao Community to offer residents diverse cultural programs and experiences.

In recent years, high-quality cultural facilities, services, and art education lectures have been provided in Dapuqiao Subdistrict.

Dong Yi, a teacher at Tongji University, said that they were very willing to strengthen links and share cultural resources with the community to enrich the lives of residents.

Dapuqiao annual arts festival opens to audience acclaim

The festival includes a concert of classic film scores from Hayao Miyazaki's animated films, a hilarious storytelling salon, and immersive dramas.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     