Dapuqiao annual arts festival opens to audience acclaim

Art troupes from home and abroad will stage a series of events including a concert of classic film scores in Hayao Miyazaki's animated films, a hilarious storytelling salon, and immersive dramas.

The 7th Dapuqiao Community International Arts Festival in Shanghai's Huangpu District opened on Monday and the annual cultural event will run till November 24.

This year's festival also sees an increase in participation by Dapuqiao "Arts and Sports Union" Alliance members. More than 30 members have come together in the Dapuqiao Community to offer residents diverse cultural programs and experiences.

In recent years, high-quality cultural facilities, services, and art education lectures have been provided in Dapuqiao Subdistrict.

Dong Yi, a teacher at Tongji University, said that they were very willing to strengthen links and share cultural resources with the community to enrich the lives of residents.