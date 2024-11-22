Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai, Dunedin celebrate 30th anniversary of sister city relationship

﻿ Xu Wei
  21:47 UTC+8, 2024-11-22       0
The celebration included a film screening of the New Zealand comedy "Uproar" as government officials and movie industry professionals sought ways to collaborate on more projects.
The film screening event gathered government officials and film professionals from both Shanghai and Dunedin.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the sister-city relationship between Shanghai and Dunedin, a film screening event was hosted on Friday at UME International Cineplex.

The 2023 New Zealand comedy-drama "Uproar," a heart-warming story about a 17-year-old boy's growth, was shown to acclaim.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, New Zealand's Consul-General to Shanghai Ardi Barnard, and film professionals from China and New Zealand attended the screening and discussed potential projects for collaboration.

Teng Junjie, chairman of the Shanghai Art Film Federation, noted that New Zealand is a beautiful country and that Dunedin is one of its most important cities.

The film "Uproar" was shown at the event.

Shanghai Art Film Federation Chairman Teng Junjie gave a speech.

New Zealand Film Week was hosted in Shanghai in 2016 and 2019, while in 2017, China Film Week was held in Dunedin with Teng's 3D Peking Opera film "Farewell My Concubine" as the opening film.

Since 2017, the Shanghai Film Distribution and Exhibition Association and the city of Dunedin have maintained friendly cooperation in many aspects such as the screenwriter exchange project.

"Many well-received movies such as 'The Lord of the Rings,' 'King Kong' and 'The Last Samurai' have demonstrated New Zealand's strong production capability and international perspective," Teng said. "Film brings the hearts of people in Dunedin and Shanghai closer together."

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich gives a speech.

According to Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, Shanghai and Dunedin's sister-city relationship has flourished throughout the decades into the fond friendship they share today.

"Our relationship with Shanghai is our most important international connection, and we are delighted to be here in Shanghai to commemorate this significant milestone," said Radich.

He added that Dunedin is proud that this movie carries the language and culture of the Maori people of their city.

The film also showcases Dunedin's landscapes and coastline, as well as some of its heritage buildings.

In the future, the two cities are expected to have more extensive cooperation and exchanges in the film industry and other fields.

A poster advertises "Uproar."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Follow Us

