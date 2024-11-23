Special screening of 'Caught By the Tides'

Veteran Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke’s new offering “Caught By the Tides” hit cinemas across China on Friday.

Director Jia and the cast also attended the film’s special screening at the Grand Theater and interacted with movie buffs.

Starring Zhao Tao and Li Zhubin, the epic drama centers on a woman’s journey looking for her lost lover.

The film, set from the early 2000s to the present day, also captures the tremendous development of modern China, as well as the lives and indomitable spirit of ordinary Chinese people in the context of social changes.