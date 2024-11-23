﻿
Special screening of 'Caught By the Tides'

Veteran Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke’s new offering “Caught By the Tides” hit cinemas across China on Friday.
There was a special screening of "Caught By the Tides” at the Grand Theater on Friday.

Veteran Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke’s new offering “Caught By the Tides” hit cinemas across China on Friday.

Director Jia and the cast also attended the film’s special screening at the Grand Theater and interacted with movie buffs.

Starring Zhao Tao and Li Zhubin, the epic drama centers on a woman’s journey looking for her lost lover.

The film, set from the early 2000s to the present day, also captures the tremendous development of modern China, as well as the lives and indomitable spirit of ordinary Chinese people in the context of social changes.

From left: Actor Zhou You, actress Zhao Tao and director Jia Zhangke.

Director Jia Zhangke delivers a speech.

Shooting of the film started in 2001 and lasted for around 20 years. According to director Jia, various film equipment and technologies were applied in the movie.

“So many mixed images are a bit like composite materials in contemporary art,” Jia said. “These materials provide an insight into the vicissitude of the era.”

Leading actress Zhao Tao noted that she had learned a lot from the protagonist Qiaoqiao, a supermarket worker.

“As a woman, no matter what the surrounding environment is, we should follow our hearts and choose the path we truly love,” said Zhao.

Famous Italian filmmaker, scholar and curator Marco Müller compared the movie to a kind of Italian poetry and advised movie buffs to take their time appreciating the rich emotions and connotations in the movie.

Zhao Tao plays the leading role in the film.

Famous Italian filmmaker, scholar and curator Marco Müller compares the movie to a kind of Italian poetry.

News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
