Shanghai Film Group celebrates 75th anniversary

Established way back in November 1949, Shanghai Film Group celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday at the Shanghai Film Art Center in downtown Changning District.
Since its establishment in 1949, Shanghai Film Group has produced many widely acclaimed film and television works.

Shanghai Film Group celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday at the Shanghai Film Art Center in downtown Changning District.

Since its establishment in November 1949, the group has produced many widely acclaimed feature films, animations and TV series, including "My Memories of Old Beijing," "The Monkey King: Uproar in Heaven," "Blossoms Shanghai" and "Yao-Chinese Folktales."

Around 100 Chinese film professionals, including famed directors Zhang Yimou and Wong Kar-wai and kung fu actor Jackie Chan, extended their best wishes to the group by video.

Wang Jun, chairwoman of Shanghai Film Group, noted that through innovation in content and film technology, they will continue to present high-quality film and TV productions which tell amazing stories of the era.

The group will also enhance international film and TV cooperation, and make good Chinese stories and productions go global.

Wang Jun, chairwoman of Shanghai Film Group, delivered a speech.

A special exhibition about the group's achievements and classic productions opened to the public at the Shanghai Film Art Center.

"Kunpeng Plan," a program to support young talented filmmakers' creations, was also launched by the group on the occasion. Good stories and film projects will be incubated on a wide platform.

A special exhibition featuring 75 valuable photos of the group's various film crews and the film production process also opened to the public at the Shanghai Film Art Center. It will run through December 8.

About 80 percent of the photos are on display for the first time, showcasing the achievements of the group over the passing decades.

Meanwhile, 31 representative film productions by the group are also being screened at local theaters, and tickets can be purchased on Maoyan and Taopiaopiao.

A total of 75 valuable photos are featured in the exhibition, with about 80 percent of the photos on display for the first time.

Shanghai Film Art Center

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
