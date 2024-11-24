Shanghai Film Group celebrates 75th anniversary

Shanghai Film Group celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday at the Shanghai Film Art Center in downtown Changning District.

Since its establishment in November 1949, the group has produced many widely acclaimed feature films, animations and TV series, including "My Memories of Old Beijing," "The Monkey King: Uproar in Heaven," "Blossoms Shanghai" and "Yao-Chinese Folktales."

Around 100 Chinese film professionals, including famed directors Zhang Yimou and Wong Kar-wai and kung fu actor Jackie Chan, extended their best wishes to the group by video.

Wang Jun, chairwoman of Shanghai Film Group, noted that through innovation in content and film technology, they will continue to present high-quality film and TV productions which tell amazing stories of the era.

The group will also enhance international film and TV cooperation, and make good Chinese stories and productions go global.