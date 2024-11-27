﻿
Feature / Entertainment

A musician's story the subject of new Yueju Opera production

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:09 UTC+8, 2024-11-28       0
Shanghai Yueju Opera Company's "Lei Haiqing" follows the Tang Dynasty musician's journey to Chang'an and his interactions with Emperor Li Longji and imperial concubine Mei.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:09 UTC+8, 2024-11-28       0
SSI ļʱ
A musician's story the subject of new Yueju Opera production

"Lei Haiqing" is a new original play of Shanghai Yueju Opera Company.

Shanghai Yueju Opera Company's new original play "Lei Haiqing" was staged at the Yifu Theater on Wednesday.

The play follows Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) musician Lei Haiqing's journey to the then capital city of Chang'an and his interactions with Emperor Li Longji and the imperial concubine Mei.

Unexpectedly involved in political disputes, Lei is expelled from Chang'an. The disheartened musician returns to his hometown but his soul is healed between mountains and seas as he realizes the inner power and true value of music.

During the violent period of the An Lushan and Shi Siming Rebellion, Lei goes to the capital again and angrily rebukes An for his traitorous act.

A musician's story the subject of new Yueju Opera production

Many young performers are featured in the show.

Lei is played by award-winning Yueju Opera performer Wang Rousang. It took her around six months to learn basic skills of the pipa (Chinese lute) to get closer to the character.

The play's director Xiao Ying, also director of Shanghai Theater Academy's acting department, said Lei's unyielding pursuit of truth deeply moved her.

"We hope to retain the traditional essence of Yueju Opera while make contemporary aesthetic expression on the stage," Xiao said.

According to scriptwriter Du Zhumin, her creation is based on historical materials about the talented and heroic character who speaks out for ordinary people through music.

A musician's story the subject of new Yueju Opera production

Shanghai Yueju Opera Company's new play "Lei Haiqing" was staged at the Yifu Theater.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     