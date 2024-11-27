A musician's story the subject of new Yueju Opera production
Shanghai Yueju Opera Company's new original play "Lei Haiqing" was staged at the Yifu Theater on Wednesday.
The play follows Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) musician Lei Haiqing's journey to the then capital city of Chang'an and his interactions with Emperor Li Longji and the imperial concubine Mei.
Unexpectedly involved in political disputes, Lei is expelled from Chang'an. The disheartened musician returns to his hometown but his soul is healed between mountains and seas as he realizes the inner power and true value of music.
During the violent period of the An Lushan and Shi Siming Rebellion, Lei goes to the capital again and angrily rebukes An for his traitorous act.
Lei is played by award-winning Yueju Opera performer Wang Rousang. It took her around six months to learn basic skills of the pipa (Chinese lute) to get closer to the character.
The play's director Xiao Ying, also director of Shanghai Theater Academy's acting department, said Lei's unyielding pursuit of truth deeply moved her.
"We hope to retain the traditional essence of Yueju Opera while make contemporary aesthetic expression on the stage," Xiao said.
According to scriptwriter Du Zhumin, her creation is based on historical materials about the talented and heroic character who speaks out for ordinary people through music.