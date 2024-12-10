Children record charm of Shanghai through video selection

Outstanding English-language short videos with the theme of "ShanghaiEye MEET-My Favorite Shanghai" by children from all over the world were recently honored and showcased at the Shanghai World Expo Museum.

From the fresh and novel perspectives of both foreign and local children, the videos record the vitality and charm of the city through its flavored delicacies, diverse entertainment alternatives, and convenient transportation.

The fifth season of "My Favorite Shanghai" attracted around 2,000 entries from children. The most popular and creative 400 or so videos are exhibited to overseas and domestic audiences to help them better undertand the charm of Shanghai.