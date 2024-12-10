﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Children record charm of Shanghai through video selection

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  11:08 UTC+8, 2024-12-11       0
English-language short videos with the theme of "ShanghaiEye MEET-My Favorite Shanghai" by children around the world have been honored at the Shanghai World Expo Museum.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  11:08 UTC+8, 2024-12-11       0
Children record charm of Shanghai through video selection

The fifth season of "ShanghaiEye MEET-My Favorite Shanghai" attracted around 2,000 entries by children from all over the world.

Outstanding English-language short videos with the theme of "ShanghaiEye MEET-My Favorite Shanghai" by children from all over the world were recently honored and showcased at the Shanghai World Expo Museum.

From the fresh and novel perspectives of both foreign and local children, the videos record the vitality and charm of the city through its flavored delicacies, diverse entertainment alternatives, and convenient transportation.

The fifth season of "My Favorite Shanghai" attracted around 2,000 entries from children. The most popular and creative 400 or so videos are exhibited to overseas and domestic audiences to help them better undertand the charm of Shanghai.

Children record charm of Shanghai through video selection

The first batch of youth ambassadors for international communication is announced.

Children record charm of Shanghai through video selection

Maya Wagener from Germany is one of the youth ambassadors.

The jury panel comprised of foreign experts and foreign students who study and live in Shanghai.

At the awards ceremony, the first batch of youth ambassadors for international communication was also announced.

Six children from home and abroad, including Maya and Anton Wagener from Germany were encouraged to give more innovative and international expressions of their vivid stories about Shanghai and China.

Global bloggers and social media influencers are also also invited to share their travel guides for Shanghai through a 90-second English VLOG. They can recommend the city's treasure attractions, food, and fun to help more people fall in love with Shanghai.

Children record charm of Shanghai through video selection

Some videos will be screened at the city's digital telephone booths.

Children record charm of Shanghai through video selection

Scan the QR code to watch the award-winning videos.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai World Expo Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     