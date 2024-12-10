Children record charm of Shanghai through video selection
Outstanding English-language short videos with the theme of "ShanghaiEye MEET-My Favorite Shanghai" by children from all over the world were recently honored and showcased at the Shanghai World Expo Museum.
From the fresh and novel perspectives of both foreign and local children, the videos record the vitality and charm of the city through its flavored delicacies, diverse entertainment alternatives, and convenient transportation.
The fifth season of "My Favorite Shanghai" attracted around 2,000 entries from children. The most popular and creative 400 or so videos are exhibited to overseas and domestic audiences to help them better undertand the charm of Shanghai.
The jury panel comprised of foreign experts and foreign students who study and live in Shanghai.
At the awards ceremony, the first batch of youth ambassadors for international communication was also announced.
Six children from home and abroad, including Maya and Anton Wagener from Germany were encouraged to give more innovative and international expressions of their vivid stories about Shanghai and China.
Global bloggers and social media influencers are also also invited to share their travel guides for Shanghai through a 90-second English VLOG. They can recommend the city's treasure attractions, food, and fun to help more people fall in love with Shanghai.