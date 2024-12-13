﻿
Feature / Entertainment

TV programs give a leading role to Shanghai

"I Love Shanghai" will follow celebrities on visits to museums, art galleries, theaters and art spaces while "Next Station" will showcase the culture of the Yangtze River Delta.
In "I Love Shanghai," audiences can follow in the steps of anchors and cultural celebrities to visit major cultural and art spaces in the city.

Two original Shanghai-produced programs will provide expats and tourists an insight into the charm of the city and the Yangtze River Delta region.

"I Love Shanghai" and "Next Station" will be aired on Dragon TV's domestic and overseas platforms next year, leading international audience to explore the cultural characteristics, lifestyles and rich tourism resources of the city on a light-hearted journey.

In "I Love Shanghai," audiences can follow in the steps of anchors and cultural celebrities to visit major museums, art galleries, libraries, theaters and public art spaces in the city.

"On Top of the Pyramid, the Civilization of Ancient Egypt" exhibition will feature in the programs.

The stories behind hit cultural and artistic events, such as the award-winning musical "Cats" and the "On Top of the Pyramid, the Civilization of Ancient Egypt" exhibition will be told.

In "Next Station," the cultural and tourism resources of the Yangtze River Delta region will be showcased to the world.

Popular Internet influencers will take the region's buses, subways and ferries to discover its diverse lifestyles, heritage resorts and favorite delicacies.

Popular Internet influencers will guide audiences on a tour of cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
