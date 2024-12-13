TV programs give a leading role to Shanghai

Two original Shanghai-produced programs will provide expats and tourists an insight into the charm of the city and the Yangtze River Delta region.

"I Love Shanghai" and "Next Station" will be aired on Dragon TV's domestic and overseas platforms next year, leading international audience to explore the cultural characteristics, lifestyles and rich tourism resources of the city on a light-hearted journey.

In "I Love Shanghai," audiences can follow in the steps of anchors and cultural celebrities to visit major museums, art galleries, libraries, theaters and public art spaces in the city.