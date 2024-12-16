Festive season is packed with a lineup of releases

The city's cinephiles are in for a real treat as the holiday season approaches, with a roster of highly anticipated flicks.

The festive season of Christmas and New Year is here, and film enthusiasts in the city are in for a treat with a lineup of eagerly awaited films. China's box office revenue for the season, including presale movie tickets, has already exceeded 206 million yuan (US$28.28 million), as reported by box office tracker Dengta Data. This year’s pivotal movie season will showcase approximately 35 new films, spanning a rich variety of genres including romance, comedy, animation, suspense, and drama. Notable productions like action star Donnie Yen's "The Prosecutor" and Anselm Chan's "The Last Dance" have chosen Shanghai for special screenings.

Based on an actual drug trafficking case, the action-packed "The Prosecutor" is Donnie Yen's attempt to challenge people's perceptions of action actors and show the audience another side of his film-directing capabilities. "The Last Dance" made its international premiere at the 44th Hawaii International Film Festival. Following its premiere at the 21st Hong Kong Asian Film Festival, the 37th Tokyo International Film Festival selected it for the World Focus section. Similar to the Japanese Oscar-winning film "Departures," the film's recent screening at the city's Grand Theater drew a large crowd. The film also smashed Hong Kong's one-day box office record. The following are some of the most eye-catching film productions to hit the theaters this holiday season.

"I Am What I Am 2" Release date: December 14 Sun Haipeng's sequel to the 2021 popular animated film features Shanghai's famous locations, including Yuyuan Garden Malls and Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall. The film maintains its realistic storytelling style and concentrates with A Juan's trek through the city to acquire money for his sick father. The story follows a country boy's self-discovery as he modernizes traditional kung fu.

"The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" Release date: December 14 The fantasy animation takes place roughly 200 years before the events shown in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Peter Jackson's animated prequel marks the debut of a female protagonist in a "Lord of the Rings" film. It tells the story of Helm Hammerhand, King of Rohan, and his family. A cunning and cruel lord's unexpected onslaught compels the king and his troops to make a final stand at the fortress. Princess Héra joins the resistance effort against the enemy.

"The Last Dance" Release date: December 14 Dayo Wong stars in the film about a wedding planner who changes careers and learns about life, family, and relationships. His relationship with a funeral home owner helps them comprehend the true meaning of life through the passing of loved ones and final farewells. The film addresses traditional rituals' future and emotional ties to youth.

"Mufasa: The Lion King" Release date: December 20 Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins' film serves as a prequel to the well-received 2019 live-action adaptation of "The Lion King." The film centers on Simba's father — Mufasa's adventure with another lion named Taka, as well as his rise from a lion cub to the king of the Pride Lands. New allies and numerous dangers confront the two lions, testing their loyalty to each other.

"The Prosecutor" Release date: December 27 Directed by Donnie Yen, the film is loosely based on an actual legal case in Hong Kong. Starring Yen and Francis Ng, the story begins with a young man who falsely pleads guilty to drug trafficking after being framed. At the risk of his career and life, the experienced policeman-turned-prosecutor starts his own investigation to bring the real criminals to justice.

"Octopus With Broken Arms" Release date: December 31 The suspense thriller, starring Xiao Yang and Tong Liya, is a story offering insights into the complexity of humanity. Following the kidnapping of a wealthy businessman's daughter at a party, he and the teacher must rely on their own investigative skills to rescue the child, despite the kidnapper's threat. The investigation gradually uncovers the truth and many hidden stories.

"Big World" Release date: December 31 Starring Yiyang Qianxi, the film by Yang Lina had its international premiere at the 37th Tokyo International Film Festival. The story follows a young man with cerebral palsy as he strives to fulfill his grandmother's dream of becoming a stage actor. He finally finds the purpose in his life and takes a new journey of courage.

"Paddington in Peru" Release date: January 1 Directed by Dougal Wilson, the long-awaited third installment of the "Paddington" film franchise brings the lovely bear's story to Peru as he returns to visit his aunt Lucy. However, after taking photos for documents and passports, the bear encounters various accidents and embarks on a thrilling adventure in the thick jungles of South America.