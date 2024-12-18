Shanghai Peking Opera Company announces 2025 programs

The Shanghai Peking Opera Company recently announced its 2025 programs to celebrate its 70th anniversary and the 130th anniversary of the birth of Peking Opera master Zhou Xinfang (1895-1975).

Foreign expats are welcomed to programs such as Peking Opera costume photography, "Follow Me" theater courses, cultural salons, and innovative performances to get closer to the distinct charm of Peking Opera.

Visitors can make a reservation on the Shanghai Jingju (Peking Opera) Culture Center's WeChat account to have their photos taken in full Peking Opera-style costumes to portray the "four beauties of ancient China." The center is a heritage building at 168 Yueyang Road.

Professional actors from the company will also provide one-on-one guidance throughout the costume photography process. Guests will be taken closer to the inner world of various characters through delicate hand postures and elegant body movements.

The "Follow Me" theater courses in 2025 will take the arts of the Qi School as its theme in tribute to the splendid vocal school's founder Zhou. Activities including guided tours to theaters and graduation performances will be hosted for students.