Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai Peking Opera Company announces 2025 programs

  13:24 UTC+8, 2024-12-18
Programs include Peking Opera costume photography, "Follow Me" theater courses, cultural salons, and innovative performances to get closer to the distinct charm of Peking Opera.
  13:24 UTC+8, 2024-12-18       0

At the Shanghai Jingju (Peking Opera) Culture Center, people can have their photos taken in full Peking Opera-style costumes to portray the "four beauties of ancient China."

The Shanghai Peking Opera Company recently announced its 2025 programs to celebrate its 70th anniversary and the 130th anniversary of the birth of Peking Opera master Zhou Xinfang (1895-1975).

Foreign expats are welcomed to programs such as Peking Opera costume photography, "Follow Me" theater courses, cultural salons, and innovative performances to get closer to the distinct charm of Peking Opera.

Visitors can make a reservation on the Shanghai Jingju (Peking Opera) Culture Center's WeChat account to have their photos taken in full Peking Opera-style costumes to portray the "four beauties of ancient China." The center is a heritage building at 168 Yueyang Road.

Professional actors from the company will also provide one-on-one guidance throughout the costume photography process. Guests will be taken closer to the inner world of various characters through delicate hand postures and elegant body movements.

The "Follow Me" theater courses in 2025 will take the arts of the Qi School as its theme in tribute to the splendid vocal school's founder Zhou. Activities including guided tours to theaters and graduation performances will be hosted for students.

Peking Opera artist Chen Shaoyun announces the repertoire of performances to commemorate the 130th anniversary of the birth of Peking Opera master Zhou Xinfang.

People can also experience Peking Opera make-up.

Next year also marks the 20th anniversary of the company's internationally acclaimed Peking Opera version of "Hamlet." At the invitation of the Shakespeare Festival in Denmark, the theater production that blends elements of Eastern and Western theaters will go on tour in Europe to foster international cultural exchanges.

Zhang Fan, director of Shanghai Peking Opera Company, said more Peking Opera stage productions telling stories about the Three Kingdoms period (AD 220-280), the Monkey King, and the murals from the famous Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes will be introduced for overseas audiences.

Additionally, the much anticipated 8K Peking Opera film "The Royal Consort of Tang," starring artists Shi Yihong, Li Jun, and Chen Shaoyun, has also completed its shooting in town.

Traditional Peking Opera is combined with modern film technology to tell the tragic love story of the ancient Chinese imperial concubine Yang Yuhuan and Emperor Li Longji. The film is slated for release in 2025.

Throughout the year in 2025, a series of Peking and Kunqu Opera shows will also be staged at the Yifu Theater. Highlights include "Cao Cao and Yang Xiu," "The Red Mane Horse," and "The Cave of the Silken Web." Online ticketing for some of the shows have already started on Damai and www.tianchan.com.

Students of the "Follow Me" theater courses sing an excerpt from the Peking Opera classic "Dingjun Mountain."

Source: SHINE
