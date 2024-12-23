Cutscenes animation directors share insights into 'Black Myth: Wukong'

Developed by Chinese firm Game Science, the game has recently won the Best Action Game and Players' Voice awards at The Game Awards 2024, known as the Oscars of the gaming world.

The cutscenes animation directing team behind the internationally acclaimed blockbuster video game "Black Myth: Wukong" appeared at a culture salon at The INLET on Sunday, sharing insights into their creation and innovation. Developed by Chinese firm Game Science, the game has recently won the Best Action Game and Players' Voice awards at The Game Awards 2024, known as the Oscars of the gaming world. Although it failed to garner the most prestigious accolade of the Game of the Year, which went to "Astro Bot," "Black Myth: Wukong" has seen a huge surge in its number of players. On December 14, only one day after the awards, the single-player game's concurrent players count jumped to over 210,000. The groundbreaking game stunned players across the world with the beauty of traditional Chinese arts and architecture, while its six ending cutscenes corresponding to the six chapters also attracted widespread attention.

According to Lin Zhe, director of "I See" in the first chapter, the cutscene created by the Shanghai-based studio FLiiiP Design was inspired by traditional Chinese comics and the animation styles of the classic works by the Shanghai Animation Film Studio. "Through a control of transitions and rhythm, we tried to ensure an emotional coherence and the depth of the story," Lin said. "This work with a cinematic feel and visual quality also retains the realism flavor of the game." "Deaf Ear," a stop-motion cutscene, is used to end the game's second chapter. Director Weng Jie talked about the charm and challenges of stop-motion animation. Influenced by the 1955 Chinese color puppet animated film "The Magic Brush," Weng said that they innovated the use of varied materials to portray detailed facial expressions and a delicate feeling of motion.