New Year celebration show to be staged at MIDNITE

New Year celebrations have started at MIDNITE, the Grand Theater's new fashionable restaurant showcasing intelligent digital art.

On New Year's Eve, musical performers from home and abroad will bring diners an array of song and dance programs, turning MIDNITE into an immersive small theater.

The celebration will last 160 minutes from 7:30pm and will feature nostalgic songs from classic movies and TV dramas that take Shanghai as their backdrop. Romantic Jazz saxophone performances, close-up magic acts, and light and shadow shows in digital art will also be presented to celebrate the arrival of 2025.