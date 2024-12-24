﻿
New Year celebration show to be staged at MIDNITE

New Year celebrations have started at MIDNITE, the Grand Theater's new fashionable restaurant showcasing intelligent digital art.

On New Year's Eve, musical performers from home and abroad will bring diners an array of song and dance programs, turning MIDNITE into an immersive small theater.

The celebration will last 160 minutes from 7:30pm and will feature nostalgic songs from classic movies and TV dramas that take Shanghai as their backdrop. Romantic Jazz saxophone performances, close-up magic acts, and light and shadow shows in digital art will also be presented to celebrate the arrival of 2025.

New Year celebration show to be staged at MIDNITE

Nostalgic songs from classic movies and TV dramas which take Shanghai as their backdrop will also be featured.

According to Yang Yong, marketing director of MIDNITE, the name of the restaurant comes from the classic 1937 Chinese film "Song at Midnight."

Following the New Year Eve's show, the venue will open more high-quality resident shows to both domestic and foreign diners next year, offering them insights into the city's mixed charm of tradition and modernity.

Reservations for the New Year Eve's show can be made on the WeChat account of MIDNITE.

If you go

Date: December 31, 7:30pm

Venue: the MIDNITE 夜半

Address: 3/F, 248 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路248号3楼

Tel: 3101-7028

