New hair salon a cut above on Fuzhou Road

Chinese salon brand JEANS and Shiseido Professional, a Japanese multinational personal care company, co-launched their new JS hair salon at Fuzhou Road this month.

Ti Gong

Chinese salon brand JEANS and Shiseido Professional, a Japanese multinational personal care company, co-launched their new JS hair salon on Fuzhou Road this month.

The new smart hair salon provides a variety of treatments using Shiseido Professional SUBLIMIC in-salon ranges, as well as a scalp diagnosis service by a specialised scanner, which can show a close-up view of the scalp. Hair cutting, coloring and a perming service are also available.

For a highlight, customers can buy hair-care products through a vending machine with an interactive screen, where they can take a few minutes to understand which product would suit their hair and scalp condition better.