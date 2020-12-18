Buzzword: 鄙视链 chain of contempt

Check out the meanings of some popular phrases and terms used in the local press and seen on the Chinese social media.

鄙视链 bǐ shì liàn

chain of contempt

“Chain of contempt” is nothing new but it once again becomes a most talked-about topic when a post went viral online in recent days, listing a so-called chain of contempt among the hobby groups for kids from mid-class families in China.

Similar in the sense of food chain, in which a larger group of beings is fed by a smaller one, chain of contempt, whereas, implies a hierarchy, and sometimes, a stereotype. In this case, it categorizes a dozen common and less common hobby groups based on popularity and cost. Take sports clubs as an example.

Parents, whose kids in equestrian clubs look down on those in golf clubs; the golf crowd look down on the ice hockey lot; the ice hockey lot look down on the fencing lot; the fencing lot look down on the baseball/American football club-goers. Then it comes figure skating, tennis, soccer and taekwondo, in descending order. Kids from badminton, table tennis, swimming and athletic clubs come last.

The hierarchy mainly comes from parents who regard hobby groups as an approach of showing off their own vision, financial capacity to afford the cost, and a way to expand their kids’ circle of friends.



所谓中产孩子兴趣班鄙视链，只是给家长徒增焦虑。

Suǒwèi zhōngchǎn háizi xìngqùbān bǐshìliàn, zhǐshì gěi jiāzhǎng túzēng jiāolǜ.

The so-called chain of contempt among hobby groups for mid-class kids does nothing but add to parents’ anxiety.

把……打在公屏上 bǎ... dǎ zài gōng píng shàng

type... in the public channel

A popular online streamer once called on his fans and audience for support by saying “Pals, type the word ‘Defend’ in the public channel.” The meme then went viral online in China, especially in those websites where users can share bullet-screen comments. It is now generally used in comments that can strike a chord or simply to highlight one’s opinion.



把不信谣不传谣打在公屏上，大家自己要有点判断力。

Bǎ bú xìnyào bù chuányáo dǎ zài gōngpíng shàng, dàjiā zìjǐ yào yǒu diǎn pànduànlì.

Type it in the public channel: Do not believe nor spread rumors. We all should have better judgement.

推土机父母 tuī tǔ jī fù mǔ

bulldozer parents

“推土机父母” refers to the kind of parents who always forge ahead before their child, protecting their child from any harm or underlying risks in their life out of an awfully positive intention, which eventually work the other way around as their child turns out to become extra vulnerable and incapable of finding solutions to problems.



推土机父母在当今社会屡见不鲜，但不可否认他们都是本着一切都是为孩子好的初心。

Tuītǔjī fùmǔ zài dāngjīn shèhuì lǚjiànbúxiān, dàn búkě fǒurèn tāmen dōushì běn zhe yīqiè dōushì wèi háizi hǎo de chūxīn.

Bulldozer parents can be seen more ubiquitously in modern society, however, intention-wise, their behaviors ought to be considered as decent from their perspective.

拍一拍 pāi yī pāi

nudge

WeChat has offered users with an alternative way of greeting each other named “拍一拍” (nudge) in its latest version, which is achieved by simple double-clicking on the avatar of a user. Instead of saying hi in the chat box, “nudge” is a novel way for users to get to be noticed in a WeChat conversation. Also, users can design their very own nickname in “nudge” different from their recursively appearing usernames. Users can also nudge themselves, though this serves no purpose beyond alleviating boredom. The nudge function can also work in group chats, and anyone being nudged will be visible to all group members. This newly launched function has become viral among WeChat users and casts vividness upon dull chat boxes.



为了塑造自己可爱的形象，他把微信“拍一拍”的昵称改成了“小脸蛋”。

Wéi le sùzào zìjǐ kěài de xíngxiàng, tā bǎ wēixìn “pāi yī pāi” de nìchēng gǎi chéng le “xiǎo liǎndàn.”

He set his nickname of “nudge” on WeChat as “his cute little face” to portray his image of being adorable.