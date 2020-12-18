Holiday activities abound across the city

From Christmas markets to pet-themed events, Shanghai is teeming with holiday festivities for people of all ages.

Christmas is just around the corner, and there's nothing like a trip to a Christmas market to bring out the holiday spirit.



German Christkindlmarkt on the Bund serves up authentic German sausages by Zeitgeist, warming cups of mulled wine and traditional eggnog.

Situated in Yuanmingyuan Road Square next to the Rockbund and The Peninsula Shanghai, an old church and the Shanghai skyline loom over classic wooden huts, a huge Christmas tree and a Santa photo hut sponsored by Coca-Cola. The air sparkles with the scent of baked apples, roasted almonds and gingerbread.



Christkindlmarkt is open from December 18 to 20, 24 to 27 and January 1 to 3 (weekends, 12pm-10pm; weekdays, 5pm-10pm).



Courtesy of GermanEvents and CityMoments / Ti Gong

Another Christmas market worth a visit is organized by the Bund Financial Center, spread across 7,500 square meters and reminiscent of a European village. Attractions include a 9-meter Christmas tree, carousel and more than 100 stalls with tasty bites, drinks and gifts.



Each weekend until December 27 carries a different theme. On December 19-20, people can bring their pets to the pet-themed market, shop for festive furry creature products and even take part in animal adoptions. From December 24 to 27, Santa Claus will make special appearances along with a range of yuletide entertainment performances.



Until December 20, a green Christmas market dedicated to sustainable living is on at Base complex on Anfu Road with tickets priced at 88 yuan. Bring your pets to frolic in the countryside animal barn. Buy a mulled wine and the next one is 50 percent off. The market features brands that support sustainability, including Beyond Meat, Oatly, Jordan and Schooled by Paper.

It’s open from noon to 9pm.



Courtesy of BFC / Ti Gong

A party at Lego Discovery center features musical performances, a building workshop and an assortment of games. Admission is 238 yuan per person.

Shanghai Young Bakers is hosting a special holiday baking course where kids can learn how to make Christmas logs and chocolate mousse. Registration is 420 yuan and ends today at 5pm.



Though many restaurants in town are offering holiday brunch and dinner deals, a jazzy Christmas eve is an enticing alternative. Lincoln Center will host live jazz bands playing holiday classics, replete with dinner, drinks and snacks.



A joyful holiday party at Clover Club kicks off at 7:30pm on December 25 with tasty drinks and live music. Early bird tickets are 88 yuan and 150 yuan on the day of the party.

