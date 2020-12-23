Animal adoption as of December 27
Da Ge Zi (Big Pal) is a beautiful Beagle. He was found in a community in Songjiang District asking for food. No pet microchip was found implanted in this four-legged baby's body, and his rescuer believes that the cute, healthy and energetic kid would be an ideal friend to a dog-loving home.
Info:
Age: About 4 years
Gender: Male
Breed: Beagle
Health: Vaccinated and neutered
Contact: Cora Zhou
Contact info: cora99@live.cn
WeChat: cora0217
Tian Cha is named after actor Timothée Chalamet’s Chinese fandom name for his cute curly hair. Rescued at a construction site, the affectionate kid deserves a forever loving home.
Info:
Age: About 3 months
Gender: Male
Breed: Mixed
Health: Vaccinated and dewormed
Contact: Best Friends China
Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com
WeChat: BFC_520
Little Ball was found crying hidden in a bush when he was only two-week-old. He can get along with other kitties as well as the dog at his rescuer’s home. The kid would be a lovely member to an animal-loving family.
Info:
Age: 5 months Gender: Male
Color: Black and white
Health: Dewormed, defleaed and vaccinated
Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue
Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com
WeChat: PPAR_sh
Betty is a kind girl who can respond to people’s command. She is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.
Age: 5 months
Gender: Female
Breed: Shiba inu mixed
Health: Dewormed and vaccinated
Contact: JAR Animal Adoption
Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com
WeChat: jargroup