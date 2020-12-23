Feature / Lifestyle

Animal adoption as of December 27

Four furry friends are waiting for their own forever loving homes.
Da Ge Zi 

Da Ge Zi (Big Pal) is a beautiful Beagle. He was found in a community in Songjiang District asking for food. No pet microchip was found implanted in this four-legged baby's body, and his rescuer believes that the cute, healthy and energetic kid would be an ideal friend to a dog-loving home.

Info:

Age: About 4 years

Gender: Male

Breed: Beagle

Health: Vaccinated and neutered

Contact: Cora Zhou

Contact info: cora99@live.cn

WeChat: cora0217

Tian Cha is named after actor Timothée Chalamet’s Chinese fandom name for his cute curly hair. Rescued at a construction site, the affectionate kid deserves a forever loving home.

Info:

Age: About 3 months

Gender: Male

Breed: Mixed

Health: Vaccinated and dewormed

Contact: Best Friends China

Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com

WeChat: BFC_520

Little Ball was found crying hidden in a bush when he was only two-week-old. He can get along with other kitties as well as the dog at his rescuer’s home. The kid would be a lovely member to an animal-loving family.

Info:

Age: 5 months Gender: Male

Color: Black and white

Health: Dewormed, defleaed and vaccinated

Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue

Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com

WeChat: PPAR_sh

Betty is a kind girl who can respond to people’s command. She is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.

Age: 5 months

Gender: Female

Breed: Shiba inu mixed

Health: Dewormed and vaccinated

Contact: JAR Animal Adoption

Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com

WeChat: jargroup

