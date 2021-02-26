Share your touching animal stories with us

Feature / Lifestyle

A student from Germany devotes herself to stray rescue in Shanghai by operating a shelter for about 30 cats. 
Angel, from Germany, is an animal lover.

Angel, a student from Germany, devotes herself to stray rescue in Shanghai by operating a shelter for about 30 cats. Some students from the School of Journalism in Fudan University documented her story with the kitties. Do you have any touching stories with stray animals? We would love to hear from you and share them with fellow animal lovers. Contact us at songxinyi@shanghaidaily.com.

Ti Gong

Beethoven the dog

Beethoven is an adorable corgi with drop ears that lie flat. The 2-month-old kid is friendly, playful, outgoing and protective. The affectionate puppy would be an ideal company to an animal-loving home.

Info:

Age: 2 months

Gender: Male

Breed: Corgi

Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and defleaed

Contact: Best Friends China

Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com

WeChat: BFC_520

Coco the cat

Coco was abandoned by her former owner in a compound. The gentle and smart kitty can gets along well with other cats at the shelter. She is waiting for a love and warming home.

Age: 2 years Gender: Female

Color: White, brown and black

Health: Dewormed, vaccinated, defleaed and spayed

Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue

Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com

WeChat: PPAR_sh

San Tong the cat

San Tong is a quiet girl. She is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.

Age: 2 years

Gender: Female

Color: Orange, white and black

Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and spayed

Contact: JAR Animal Adoption

Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com

WeChat: jargroup

