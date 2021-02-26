Share your touching animal stories with us
Angel, a student from Germany, devotes herself to stray rescue in Shanghai by operating a shelter for about 30 cats. Some students from the School of Journalism in Fudan University documented her story with the kitties. Do you have any touching stories with stray animals? We would love to hear from you and share them with fellow animal lovers. Contact us at songxinyi@shanghaidaily.com.
Beethoven is an adorable corgi with drop ears that lie flat. The 2-month-old kid is friendly, playful, outgoing and protective. The affectionate puppy would be an ideal company to an animal-loving home.
Info:
Age: 2 months
Gender: Male
Breed: Corgi
Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and defleaed
Contact: Best Friends China
Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com
WeChat: BFC_520
Coco was abandoned by her former owner in a compound. The gentle and smart kitty can gets along well with other cats at the shelter. She is waiting for a love and warming home.
Age: 2 years Gender: Female
Color: White, brown and black
Health: Dewormed, vaccinated, defleaed and spayed
Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue
Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com
WeChat: PPAR_sh
San Tong is a quiet girl. She is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female
Color: Orange, white and black
Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and spayed
Contact: JAR Animal Adoption
Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com
WeChat: jargroup