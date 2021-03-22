Connecting a strategy and emotion into design

Paloma Cañizares is an architect based in Madrid. Her office is a practice that operates within the fields of architecture, interior design, product editing and trend consultancy.

Courtesy of Paloma Canizares / Ti Gong

Who is she?

Paloma Cañizares is an architect based in Madrid. Her office is an international practice that operates within the fields of architecture, interior design, product editing and trend consultancy.

The studio’s vision is based on a functional and aesthetic way of working identity into a wide range of design areas. The office has developed over 60 architecture, interior design and product projects. It has also won the AD Heineken new talent award and is in the 100 Spanish AD magazine list.

Cañizares has a Master’s degree in Interior Design and a Master’s degree in Design and Research (EDL), both at the IED Madrid.

She has been on national and international award panels (AD awards, RADO award, Design Parade 7 at Villa Noailles-hyères, among others), and been an advisor on the Madrid Design Festival and member of the board of DI.MAD.



Tell us some of your works, and name the one you are most proud of?



Every project is a new challenge, an opportunity to express specific needs. I enjoy the limits of the briefs and listening carefully to clients.

When you work with clients that compete against each other and they both want to work with you, it is clear that you have to be able to reach very different and yet equal standards of creativity.

Projects are very different, we do a lot of offices, residential and some retail.

We are able and enjoy going all the way from architecture to the last decoration detail.

One of the projects that reflects very well our office is a house build in the south of Spain, where we work with local construction techniques but doing something totally different.



Are you currently involved with any project?

We have very different scale projects, we are working on a house in the mountains, a big landscape and architecture project, interior design for private apartments and developing a new construction system to do a pavilion.



Describe your design style?

At the office we do architecture, interior and product design but also design consultancy.

We know about styles and trends and what they mean from a consumer point of view.

We know the targets and the importance of being in or out.

So style is a main stream of visual connection with your client.

Knowing all this, we try to move forward and propose something unique, it has nothing to do with our style, it’s about strategy, emotion and connection.

From my point of view style is a clear limitation, criteria gives you a wider view.

We have to be able to work with in very different directions.



Where are you most creative?

I feel most creative when I have to learn about something totally new.

I love seeing a big progress in knowledge and the consequent result. How we evolve and how far we can get if we dare is really the challenge in life.



What does your home mean to you?

Home is a wide concept and very personal too. For me it refers to a place where you feel a deep connection with.

It is a physical expression of yourself and the way you understand life and how you want to live. In a way it is an opportunity to create your own cosmos.



What do you collect?

I don’t see myself as a collector of anything specific but I have a deep interest in art, design, fashion, photography, performances and anything that is visually creative.

What will be the next big design trend?

Global consciousness.