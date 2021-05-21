Feature / Lifestyle

Swarovski's instant wonder comes to Shanghai

Tan Weiyun
  20:59 UTC+8, 2021-05-21
Crystal glass producer Swarovski unveiled its first Instant Wonder store in China, the fourth such store following Milan, Paris and New York City.
Ti Gong

Located on the first floor of the Vanke Mall in Qibao Town, the store is a feast for the senses, enhanced by vibrant colors, textures and innovative materials.

Crystal glass producer Swarovski unveiled its first Instant Wonder store in China, a bold vision that celebrates crystal in all its forms. It is the fourth such store in Swarovski’s key global markets, following Milan, Paris and New York City. A total of 28 Instant Wonder stores are planned for North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Located on the first floor of the Vanke Mall in Qibao Town, the store is a feast for the senses, enhanced by vibrant colors, textures and innovative materials that work together to encourage exploration and self-expression. The store invites people to step into a candy-like dreamscape filled with the full spectrum of Swarovski crystals — loose components, jewelry, watches, figurines and accessories.

“For 126 years, we have stayed true to our DNA as a brand while rising to meet the needs of an evolving world,” said Robert Buchbauer, chief executive officer of Swarovski. “We look forward to unveiling this new chapter in our history, one that will establish us as a true crystal lifestyle for the future.”

Ti Gong

The walls feature octagons to celebrate the crystal cutting craftsmanship.  

Octagon plays a key role in the China store’s design and decor, paying homage to Swarovski's crystal glass cutting technique that finds harmony in symmetry. The angular eight-sided design also reaches an artistic balance between the gentle beauty of the brand’s swan logo. Walls are lined from floor to ceiling in the octagonal boxes themselves, used in a repeating pattern motif, inviting customers to embark upon a voyage of discovery and delight.

The new packaging boxes in five colors — white, pink, green, blue and yellow — are inspired by the prismatic result of light shining through crystal.

In addition, a series of metallic-cast busts, created using the 3D technology, replaces traditional jewelry display stands and offers moments of joyful play. 

Ti Gong

The metallic-cast busts are created using innovative 3D technology. 

