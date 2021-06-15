Pouring passion into creating special spaces

Courtesy of Joyce Wang / Ti Gong

Tell us about yourself.

I head up Joyce Wang Studio, our studios are split across London and Hong Kong. I've always wanted to be an architect since before I can even remember as it was the more 'accepted' creative industry profession in the eyes of a traditional HK family.

One of my first memories is accompanying my mother up the escalator of the Hong Kong HSBC Bank Building – going from the gritty streets through the crystal-like underbelly of the building made me feel a million dollars.

Since then (and through establishing my studio) I've devoted my profession to making others feel the same way with our interiors – pouring passion into crafting cinematic, culturally engaged spaces that make you feel great.



Tell us some of your projects and name the one you are most proud of.

Mott 32, Hong Kong. It was the most challenging project and one that the client granted us free rein over.

The studio pulled together to draw from their diverse backgrounds and cultures to interpret an interior that felt Hong Kong to us personally. It will always be a special project for us.



What projects are you currently involved in?

We've just unveiled the design for HK's Neo-Parisian restaurant BELON – a sultry, midnight ocean-inspired scheme.

We are currently working on a 5-star hotel project in Macau, Mott 32's expansion around the world, a Greek restaurant in London, a new hotel in Los Angeles and a tableware collection.



In what capacity will you participate in Knowledge of Design Week 2021? What is your insight on Service Design?



I'll be joining the "Global Conversation on Hospitality" on the first day of the KODW.

We will be exploring new hospitality landscapes and discussing the future for these spaces for the now and beyond.

I'll be discussing how good design can inspire new possibilities and lasting solutions alongside industry leaders including Adrian Zecha, Keith Yates and Ron Swidler.



Post-pandemic, is there any difference you see in hospitality design request?



I think there's a renewed energy and spirit across the design world, and a desire to do something different.

We believe there will be an increasingly global perspective and renewed collaboration across borders.

Certainly as a studio, in the past, we wouldn't normally work across studios and share projects but during the past year, we've found ourselves able to design collaboratively even at a distance.

With this newfound confidence, we're starting to assign designers from different studios on the same project which are reaping unexpected results.



Describe your design style.

Confident, comfortable, layered and open-minded.



Where are you most creative?

Stamps, Curtis Jere Structures and tried-and-tested cookie recipes.



Where would you like to go most in Shanghai?



Power Station of Art, Amanyangyun and Prada Rong Zhai.



What will be the next big design trend?

I'm very interested and excited by the ever-evolving trend for material innovation: Whether it be textures, impeccable detailing, elevated functionality, or sustainable merits.