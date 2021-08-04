New cultural and creative landmarks launched by Vanke

By breaking the boundaries between commerce, industry, art and culture, a series of new cultural landmarks and projects launched by Vanke (Shanghai) Commercial Properties Co spread to the Yangtze River Delta region.

Vanke aims to combine aspects of cultural creativity into commercial properties, offering the public more immersive cultural experiences.

As a part of the exhibition "Bodies of Water," the visual map "Superfluid 2.0" made its debut at Xinmin Vanke Super Chain Library. At the same time, the activity "Hydroamer" was held at Xuhui Vanke Center, combining art installations with the natural environment. Both projects are components of the 13th Shanghai Biennale.

In collaboration with SMG Live, the first immersive children's theater in China, the first Black Box Theater will be opened in the VI HUB in Minhang District. They will combine cultural and commercial, offering interactive experiences and engaging leisure activities.

Vanke has also struck a promotional partnership with TEDx Shanghai and TEDx Hangzhou Salon, aiming to affect youngsters through the cultural and creative industry, and contribute to the city's sustainable development.

LOFT49, a representative project of Vanke's creative industrial park, opened in Hangzhou last month. Many industry professionals shared their views around the theme "Design Yesterday Today Tomorrow" on opening day, and over 10 creative enterprises have already settled inside. LOFT49 also opened a one-month exhibition to showcase the sustainability of the industrial park and the design concept of brands.