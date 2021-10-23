Latest designer brands and Halloween events at city mall

The Bund Finance Center mall has opened a new retail space to offer a new shopping experience featuring the latest design trends in fashion brands from home and abroad.

Regular fashion events like fashion shows, makeup salons and DIY workshops will be hosted at the new space, called Bund Fashion Company.

Shoppers can also participate in interactive activities including sports, entertainment and dress collocation.

Diverse Halloween activities including art, game and parade shows will take place at the mall's night market on Fengjing Road this and next weekends.

On October 30 and 31, music parties titled "Soul in Halloween" will be hosted on BFC's 5th-floor terrace with an array of singing and dancing acts.