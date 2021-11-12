﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Lovebirds of yesteryear and their limited options

﻿ Zhu Ying
Wu Liqiang Zhu Ying
  18:40 UTC+8, 2021-11-12       0
It's not hard to find couples posing in Western outfits having their pre-wedding photos taken on the Bund. The city landmark has always been young lovers' first choice for dating.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Wu Liqiang Zhu Ying
  18:40 UTC+8, 2021-11-12       0
Lovebirds of yesteryear and their limited options
Wu Liqiang

Wu captures an intimate moment of a couple at the doorsteps in 1991.

The black-and-white photo portraying young lovebirds snuggling was shot by Wu Liqiang on the Bund 30 years ago. They were sitting on the steps leading to the side door of the Bank of China Building, located at 23 Zhongshan Road E1.

Built in the 1930s, the building sits on the site of the former German Club. In its original design, the building had 34 floors and would have been the tallest in the Far East. However, Victor Sassoon insisted that no other building on the Bund could rise higher than his, which is today's Peace Hotel. The Bank of China Building, therefore, was cut nearly in half to 17 floors.

Lovebirds of yesteryear and their limited options
Wu Liqiang

The side door of the Bank of China Building at 74 Dianchi Road

If you take a stroll on the historical Bund, it's not hard to find couples posing in Western outfits having their pre-wedding photos taken. The city landmark has always been young lovers' first choice for dating.

In the 1980s and 90s, young couples who were introduced by their relatives or friends often went on dates in the city's parks, such as Fuxing, Xiangyang and the Bund parks. They would get off work at 4:30pm, rush home for a quick dinner and dress up before meeting at 6:30pm.

Most people in Shanghai at that time earned about 100 yuan a month, and the average cost of eating out was around 10 yuan. Consequently, most couples didn't dine out until they established a relationship.

For men and women who had just met, they did nothing but wander around parks and streets. They chitchatted about their hobbies, jobs and levels of education, which were important factors in forming a relationship. Men secretly glanced at women's faces while women gave the men a once over, checking whether their hair and shoes were clean and the brands of their watches.

At the end of the 1980s, most lovebirds couldn't have a romantic date in their homes, as the living space of Shanghai residents was very limited. Moreover, they weren't allowed to stay in hotels, which required marriage certificates.

Some couples chose to rent apartments from their friends who came from well-off families. An old couple who are friends with Wu shared their personal experience.

They recalled that their friend who was very kind-hearted and considerate decorated his home before giving them his key. He arranged flowers in a vase, made them tea, turned on the 21-inch television, prepared fruit, selected several tapes and placed them beside a recorder. He also told them he would return home at 9pm.

In order to show their gratitude, they left 20 yuan for him. The lovely afternoon decades ago remains fresh in the memories of the old couple.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     