Feature / Lifestyle

A free and easy illustrator with a passion for surfing

Yang Di
Yang Di
  13:41 UTC+8, 2021-12-17       0
Filipe Jardim is an illustrator and surfer. He specializes in fashion and travel illustration.
Yang Di
Yang Di
  13:41 UTC+8, 2021-12-17       0
A free and easy illustrator with a passion for surfing
Courtesy of Filipe Jardim / Ti Gong

Filipe Jardim

Who is he ?

Filipe Jardim is an illustrator and surfer. He specializes in fashion and travel illustration, and first made his mark when asked to produce Louis Vuitton's Rio de Janeiro "Carnet de Voyage."

He collaborates with prestigious magazines such as the New Yorker, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue and Air France's in-flight magazine, as well as luxury brands like Hermes.

In the last eight years, he has been based in Guethary, France, with his family.

Tell us about some of your works, and name the one you are most proud of.

Rio de Janeiro, Louis Vuitton sketchBook – 2002 – the commissioned job was the turning point in my career, for sure. But I'm proud of so many collaborations and all the friendships created along the way.

Are you currently involved with any project?

I'm always busy with commissioned works and doing my own drawings, but also ceramics and tapestry for "a par a." The latest piece that launched recently is big landscape panels ordered by the well-known French interior design company Gilles & Boissier for their new showroom in Paris.

I'm also proud of the set of four porcelain plates made in collaboration with the Chinese-French brand CHINOISES – four drawings inspired by southern landscapes of China and mixed with my imaginary vision of China, where I hope I can go one day! Since CHINOISES' concept is to re-imagine traditional Chinese crafts with a Western touch, I used blue paint only as a reference to traditional and famous chinaware.

A free and easy illustrator with a passion for surfing
Courtesy of CHINOISES / Ti Gong

A set of four porcelain plates made in collaboration with CHINOISES

Describe your design style.

Free and easy! Colorful as well. I was raised in Brazil and Portugal and have surfed all around the world. So my designs are always inspired by nature, especially tropical landscapes from Brazil, Hawaii, Madagascar and Tahiti, with waves, beaches and palm trees but also surf. My latest designs for Hermes are colorful surfboard images for canvas bags, silk scarves and beach towels.


Where are you most creative?

When there's freedom, respect and friendship involved. I can draw anywhere in the world, inspired by the beautiful places I am surrounded by and sending the artworks to clients from there. Freedom is certainly one of the key elements to make me happy in my work, as well as meeting and making friends with people from all over the world.

What does your home mean to you?

I currently live in southwest France. It's a really nice place where I can surf every day.

Home means family, art, colors, Brazilian music and friends! I miss Brazil a lot and really want my daughters to be raised in that spirit.

What do you collect?

I collect vinyl records, especially Brazilian samba and bossa nova artists from the 1960s and 70s.

What will be the next big design trend ?

We never know what the future will bring, but for sure people need more and more nature and happiness and it will be reflected in design trends!

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Hermes
Louis Vuitton
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     