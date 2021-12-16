A free and easy illustrator with a passion for surfing

Filipe Jardim is an illustrator and surfer. He specializes in fashion and travel illustration.

Courtesy of Filipe Jardim / Ti Gong

Who is he ?

Filipe Jardim is an illustrator and surfer. He specializes in fashion and travel illustration, and first made his mark when asked to produce Louis Vuitton's Rio de Janeiro "Carnet de Voyage."

He collaborates with prestigious magazines such as the New Yorker, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue and Air France's in-flight magazine, as well as luxury brands like Hermes.

In the last eight years, he has been based in Guethary, France, with his family.

Tell us about some of your works, and name the one you are most proud of.

Rio de Janeiro, Louis Vuitton sketchBook – 2002 – the commissioned job was the turning point in my career, for sure. But I'm proud of so many collaborations and all the friendships created along the way.

Are you currently involved with any project?

I'm always busy with commissioned works and doing my own drawings, but also ceramics and tapestry for "a par a." The latest piece that launched recently is big landscape panels ordered by the well-known French interior design company Gilles & Boissier for their new showroom in Paris.

I'm also proud of the set of four porcelain plates made in collaboration with the Chinese-French brand CHINOISES – four drawings inspired by southern landscapes of China and mixed with my imaginary vision of China, where I hope I can go one day! Since CHINOISES' concept is to re-imagine traditional Chinese crafts with a Western touch, I used blue paint only as a reference to traditional and famous chinaware.

Courtesy of CHINOISES / Ti Gong

Describe your design style.

Free and easy! Colorful as well. I was raised in Brazil and Portugal and have surfed all around the world. So my designs are always inspired by nature, especially tropical landscapes from Brazil, Hawaii, Madagascar and Tahiti, with waves, beaches and palm trees but also surf. My latest designs for Hermes are colorful surfboard images for canvas bags, silk scarves and beach towels.





Where are you most creative?

When there's freedom, respect and friendship involved. I can draw anywhere in the world, inspired by the beautiful places I am surrounded by and sending the artworks to clients from there. Freedom is certainly one of the key elements to make me happy in my work, as well as meeting and making friends with people from all over the world.

What does your home mean to you?

I currently live in southwest France. It's a really nice place where I can surf every day.

Home means family, art, colors, Brazilian music and friends! I miss Brazil a lot and really want my daughters to be raised in that spirit.

What do you collect?

I collect vinyl records, especially Brazilian samba and bossa nova artists from the 1960s and 70s.

What will be the next big design trend ?

We never know what the future will bring, but for sure people need more and more nature and happiness and it will be reflected in design trends!