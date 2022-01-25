Feature / Lifestyle

Sino-british couple turns their jing'an home into a utopia

Yang Di
Yang Di
  12:45 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0
The garden house Vivian Chang and Jason Bridge call home is complemented by their collection of travel finds, unique artwork and quirky curios.
Yang Di
Yang Di
  12:45 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0
Shot by Yang Di. Subtitles by Yang Di.

The garden house Vivian Chang and Jason Bridge call home is complemented by their collection of travel finds, unique artwork and quirky curios.

Chang, an advocate of healthy, sustainable food and the founder of MissGreen, met her British husband, Bridge, in 2010, and moved into their current house eight years ago.

"For quality of life, Shanghai must be one of the best cities in the world. My husband and I have fallen in love with this city and are proud to call it home," she said.

Their rented house is tucked inside a leafy compound near Suzhou Creek in northern Jing'an District.

"Jing'an is now growing so much and ranked as one of the coolest places in the world (according to Financial Times), because of the urban space and, most importantly to me, the dynamic people who live here. When the sun comes out we bring our dog Westie to nearby restaurants and cafes; everywhere is dog-friendly. It almost feels like West LA or Camden Town on a sunny weekend," Chang said.

Sino-british couple turns their jing'an home into a utopia
Dong Jun / SHINE

Hues of green give a feeling of peace and calm in the living room.

When the couple saw the space for the first time, it was a bit rundown and required some repairs.

"We saw it had potential to be a family home with three floors and enough rooms for different functions," she said.

"Both of us are travelers. We love traveling and we love art, and we have a number of items that we've picked up on our travels," she said.

"There's no particular style we wanted to create here. We often purchase something that reminds us of that moment, such as the three statues by Korean sculpture artist Myung Nam An which I bought from the Saatchi & Saatchi gallery in London that represent us and our marriage. We are two very strong and dynamic characters that came together, and this mutual ground that we share is what we call home."

The first floor consists of the living and dining rooms. A harmony of color schemes gives off a welcoming vibe.

Sino-british couple turns their jing'an home into a utopia
Dong Jun / SHINE

Chang loves the second floor where she "spends a lot of time working, gathering her thoughts and making creative magic happen."

"The living room is where we want to wind down with music or a movie, so the furniture and the wall colors were both chosen with that purpose in mind," Chang said, adding that a home must have art and memorable items, as they always provide a touch of style and emotion.

In the dining room the couple placed an eight-seat long table for socializing with friends.

"We used to host a lot of dinners at home before COVID-19, but we have fewer social gatherings at home these days," she said.

"I love the second floor as my home office where I spend a lot of time working and gathering my thoughts. It's where the creative magic happens. I have meetings with my staff here most of the time, because the environment allows us to get things done in a space that facilities open communication."

The top floor is a private zone where the couple unwinds after a long day for total relaxation. The bed frame was purchased in Bali, Indonesia, and the four-poster bed gives a resort-like feel. The overall atmosphere is calming and romantic.

Sino-british couple turns their jing'an home into a utopia
Dong Jun / SHINE

A contemporary artwork by a young Chinese artist graces the wall on the third floor.

The adjoining sunroom is decorated with plenty of plants.

"We use the sunroom for playing music, reading, breathing and meditating," Chang said.

They are upgrading the top floor because they are expecting a baby early next year.

"That is a big change to consider but we want to ensure our baby grows up in a sustainable way, so we are trying not to buy new, unnecessary things. We are designing the baby-friendly version of our home at the moment," she said.

The couple also loves to discover and collect artworks that inspire them. One of Chang's favorites is by local artist Zheng Wenxin that she purchased two years ago.

"She worked as an art teacher in China then moved to Berlin to set up a studio. This artwork expresses the sadness created by social media for our generation. The person has a lot of friends and followers online, but at holiday time he sat in front of his computer alone.

Sino-british couple turns their jing'an home into a utopia
Dong Jun / SHINE

The couple uses the sunroom for playing music, reading, breathing and meditating.

"Thanks to the Internet, we can connect with people but we create more gaps and walls that we can hide behind. I'm really touched when I hear her story, and this is the piece that always reminds me of the conflict we are facing at this time," she said.

Chang said her husband loves the piece called "Known and Unknown" by Li Jingguo, depicting billiard balls in a crystal egg, and "Fail to Launch" by Ma Liang. "We have fun items from our trips to Spain, Cuba and South American countries that are great at brightening our days when normal life needs a boost," she said. "Home is everything to me. It's where I find myself, reflect and rebuild. It's where I can be myself without any judgement or mask, and where I can become a better person and bring the best of me out to the world. It's where I can create a Utopia."

Sino-british couple turns their jing'an home into a utopia
Dong Jun / SHINE

Vivian Chang and Jason Bridge moved into their current house eight year ago.

Ask The Owner

Q: What's the best thing about living in Shanghai?

A: It's lively & safe at the same time.

Q: Describe your home in three words.

A: Comfortable, green space and central.

Q: How do you unwind?

A: Doing anything with our dog at home.

Q: Where do you spend most of your time at home?

A: It would be a tie between the reading lounge and sunroom.

Q: What's the view outside your window?

A: We are fortunate to have "an oasis" in Jing'an where we regularly see hedgehogs, weasels and even an occasional owl.

Q: What's your favorite object at home?

A: My bathtub.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Suzhou Creek
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     