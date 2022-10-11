﻿
Pudong unveils 8 travel routes for foreigners

Shanghai's Pudong has mapped out eight routes for foreigners to enjoy the best views of the new area, including a chance to learn the history of its development and opening-up.
Shanghai's Pudong New Area has mapped out eight routes for foreigners to enjoy the best views of the district. The trips provide an opportunity for foreigners to learn the history of Pudong's development and opening-up, appreciate the charm of Shanghai style, visit art venues, explore the science city, experience global fashion, check in at must-see sites, perceive the green ecology, pursue the intangible cultural heritage of ancient towns, and experience Pudong in an all-round way.

Learn the history of Pudong's development and opening-up

Here we can witness the epitome of the transformation of Pudong from a crisscross farmland to a bright modern new city, an important symbol of China's reform and opening-up and a microcosm of Shanghai's modernization drive, as well as the process of development and opening-up to accelerate the construction of a pioneer area of socialist modernization.

Pudong Development Exhibition Hall – Shanghai Headquarters of the People's Bank of China – Shanghai Urban Historical Development Exhibition Hall (Oriental Pearl TV Tower) – Shanghai Stock Exchange – Shanghai Pudong Expo

Pudong unveils 8 travel routes for foreigners
Ti Gong

Shanghai Pudong Expo

Appreciate the charm of Shanghai style

The 22-kilometer east bank of the Huangpu River gathers many iconic landmarks in the Pudong New Area.

Shanghai Tower – Oriental Pearl TV Tower – Museum of Art Pudong – Wangjiang Post – Shanghai Expo Culture Park – Shanghai Oriental Sports Center

Pudong unveils 8 travel routes for foreigners
Ti Gong

Shanghai Oriental Sports Center

Visit art venues

An art destination, Pudong features a wharf warehouse-turned-art gallery, a bookstore on the 52nd floor of the city's tallest building, priceless private collections, world-class art centers and the world's largest art bonded warehouse.

China Art Museum – Modern Art Museum, Shanghai – Baoku Culture Center, Duoyun Books (Shanghai Tower) – Aurora Museum – Museum of Art Pudong – Shanghai Oriental Art Center – Shanghai International Artworks Bonded Service

Pudong unveils 8 travel routes for foreigners
Ti Gong

Museum of Art Pudong

Explore science city

As a major site to fulfill Shanghai's ambition to be a science and technology innovation center, Pudong is home to the biggest and most advanced scientific facilities built in the city.

Shanghai Science and Technology Museum – Robot Valley – Zhangjiang Science Hall – AIsland Experience Center – Jinqiao 5G Industry Exhibition Center – Jinqiao Intelligent Connected Vehicle Test Demonstration Zone

Pudong unveils 8 travel routes for foreigners
Zheng Feng

Zhangjiang Science Hall

Experience global fashion

Enjoy global fashion in Pudong, where there is no lack of trendy shops, debut brands and the best runway shows.

Taikoo Li Qiantan – Mercedes-Benz Arena – IFC – MIFA 1862 – Century Link Mall – Bicester Shanghai Village – Florentia Village

Pudong unveils 8 travel routes for foreigners
Ti Gong

Taikoo Li Qiantan

Check in at must-see sites

Pudong not only boasts the most beautiful skyline in the city, but also the largest single-building library in China, Disney Resort, an ocean park and the world's largest planetarium.

Breathtaking skyline (Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Shanghai Tower, Jin Mao Tower, Shanghai World Financial Center) – Shanghai Ocean Aquarium – Shanghai Library (East Hall) – Pudong Library – Shanghai Disney Resort – Shanghai Wild Animal Park – Haichang Ocean Park – Shanghai Astronomy Museum

Pudong unveils 8 travel routes for foreigners
Ti Gong

The breathtaking skyline of Lujiazui

Perceive the green ecology

The 69 parks in Pudong provide more outdoor leisure places for people and make Pudong an ecological area full of greenery and vitality.

Shanghai Expo Culture Park – Century Park – Zhoupu Flower Sea Ecological Garden – Lavender Park – Heqing Countryside Park – Binjiang Forest Park

Pudong unveils 8 travel routes for foreigners
Ti Gong

Shanghai Expo Culture Park

Intangible cultural heritage of ancient towns

In Pudong, the old streets seem to be the veins of a city with a history of hundreds of years. In a vivid practice of the high-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, Pudong plays its part in the application for world cultural heritage of the ancient watertowns in areas to the south of the lower reaches of Yangtze River.

Gaoqiao Old Street – Neishidi – Sanlintang Old Street – Fu Lei's Former Residence – Xinchang Ancient Town

Pudong unveils 8 travel routes for foreigners
Ti Gong

Neishidi

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Follow Us

