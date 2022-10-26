What to do if you lose your mobile phone?

The first thing is to immediately call your phone carrier and report the loss of your mobile phone.

A mobile phone is almost part of a modern people's body, like an organ or hand. So if you lose your phone in China, you lose your life. What you should do if you can't find it? Here are some right steps.



Try to call your phone first. If someone picks up and talks, you might have some hope to get it back. If it's off (which might be most of the time), which probably means it's stolen or someone wants to keep it.

The first thing is to immediately call your phone carrier and report the loss of your mobile phone. The number of three major phone carriers in China are:

China Mobile: 10086

China Unicom: 10010

China Telecom: 10000

Then call the police.

Make sure to call the bank to freeze online banking service.

Freeze payment accounts. Take Alipay for example. Borrow a phone and log onto your Alipay account: "Settings" – "Me" – "Account & Security" – "Security Center" – "Report the loss of my account" – "Report the loss immediately."

Freeze your WeChat account: "Setting" on "Me" – "Account & Security" – "WeChat Security Center" – "Freeze Account." In the latest WeChat version, there is a "Help a friend freeze an account" service. You can ask your friend to finish the steps.

Don't forget to change the password of your social network accounts.

Get yourself a new phone and SIM card.