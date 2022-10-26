﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

What to do if you lose your mobile phone?

SHINE
  18:47 UTC+8, 2022-10-26       0
The first thing is to immediately call your phone carrier and report the loss of your mobile phone.
SHINE
  18:47 UTC+8, 2022-10-26       0

A mobile phone is almost part of a modern people's body, like an organ or hand. So if you lose your phone in China, you lose your life. What you should do if you can't find it? Here are some right steps.

Try to call your phone first. If someone picks up and talks, you might have some hope to get it back. If it's off (which might be most of the time), which probably means it's stolen or someone wants to keep it.

The first thing is to immediately call your phone carrier and report the loss of your mobile phone. The number of three major phone carriers in China are:

China Mobile: 10086

China Unicom: 10010

China Telecom: 10000

Then call the police.

Make sure to call the bank to freeze online banking service.

Freeze payment accounts. Take Alipay for example. Borrow a phone and log onto your Alipay account: "Settings" – "Me" – "Account & Security" – "Security Center" – "Report the loss of my account" – "Report the loss immediately."

What to do if you lose your mobile phone?
What to do if you lose your mobile phone?
What to do if you lose your mobile phone?
What to do if you lose your mobile phone?

Freeze your WeChat account: "Setting" on "Me" – "Account & Security" – "WeChat Security Center" – "Freeze Account." In the latest WeChat version, there is a "Help a friend freeze an account" service. You can ask your friend to finish the steps.

Don't forget to change the password of your social network accounts.

Get yourself a new phone and SIM card.

What to do if you lose your mobile phone?
What to do if you lose your mobile phone?
What to do if you lose your mobile phone?
What to do if you lose your mobile phone?
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Alipay
China Mobile
Alibaba
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     