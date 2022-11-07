Shanghai embraces high fashion from the Bund to the CIIE

From Tommy Hilfiger's new fall collection and interactive event, to Eland's responsible take on fashion and the CIIE's designer exhibit, fashion makes a strong return to Shanghai.

Kering

French luxury group Kering and all its brands are participating in the China International Import Expo for the fourth consecutive year. For this year's expo, a fifth edition, the Kering Pavilion inspired by the concept of "Blue Skies Forever" provides an experience with both beauty and serenity.



The architectural concept and pavilion, designed by the renowned architectural firm Gensler, features an environment made of light, immaculate white and under a dome, revealing a peaceful and clear summer sky.

Visitors are invited to take time, stop for a moment and observe with pleasure the space and various objects displayed by luxury brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and many others.

As chair of the Sustainable Fashion and Lifestyle Committee of the CIIE Exhibitor Alliance for two consecutive years, Kering contributed to the forum "Circular Innovation – Sustainable and Green Consumption in Fashion" on November 7, and discussed ways to promote the development of a circular economy through the reform of green consumption, centering on the theme of "The Beauty of Circularity with Harmony."

Ti Gong

Tommy Hilfiger

Featuring its quintessential "American cool," designer fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger launched its fall 2022 collection in Shanghai. The brand chose the iconic Somekh Building, a block away from the Bund, with its historic architecture.



The label unveiled its new TH Monogram, created in partnership with illustrator and graphic designer Fergus Purcell, delivering a new take on modern prep. The collection was just released at New York Fashion Week in September, maintaining the brand's classic American prep roots with rugby stripes, polo shirts, blazers and varsity jackets.



Also featured was the limited edition collaboration between Tommy Hilfiger and Richard Quinn. The collection focuses on bold graphics, Western nostalgia and proportional shapes with Quinn's signature pop-art and floral designs. His "daisy motif" appears on oversized navy-and-white quilted coats, tops and pants, intermixed with the newly introduced "TH Monogram."

The Shanghai showroom in the century-old brick house, is also presenting the more comprehensive event "Flip It." The 10-day event is combining fashion, art, music and entertainment, for a creative interactive experience.

Visitors take fun selfies with a variety of filters, attempt the rubics cube challenge, or play the lucky draw to win free drinks and a root-top view of the city.

Ti Gong

Eland

The South Korean fashion brand has embraced its social responsibility, donating over 5,000 garments to disadvantaged and single-parent families.

The brand ambassador, 28-year-old pop singer and actress Xu Mengjie, joined the charity donation, calling on her fans to extend their helping hands to those in need.



The donation will last one month, running to late November, both on Eland's digital channels and physical stores. If any piece of the latest collection Xu endorses is sold, the brand promises to donate one garment.

The collection, made of quality fabrics, soft to touch, and multi-functional designs, covers its signature college look, daily wear, sports style and holiday series. It features a palette of pink, beige, navy blue and brown that goes well with the late autumn ambience for the city's young female commuters, with a sense of simplicity and sophistication.

Each year Eland China returns 10 percent of its annual net profits to social projects, and has donated approximately 1.1 billion yuan (US$151 million) since 2011. This year, Eland's Sunshine project has sponsored 900 high school students from poor families, helping them continue their studies, and has selected 800 volunteers from nine provinces, who give free family tutoring to children in remote mountainous regions.