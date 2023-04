The event attracted over 2,000 people from more than 50 countries. City News Service was on the scene to capture the vibrant atmosphere and cultural diversity on display.

Western International School of Shanghai hosted an International Day and sundowner in Xujing Town, Qingpu District on Friday, attracting over 2,000 people from more than 50 countries. City News Service was on the scene to capture the vibrant atmosphere and cultural diversity on display. What a fantastic event showcasing the best of Shanghai's international community!