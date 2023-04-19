﻿
Enjoy fun activities and score free gifts at the vibrant bazaar on Yuyuan Road

SHINE
  16:31 UTC+8, 2023-04-19
Bazaar on Yuyuan Road is filled with various flowers, plants, and a host of birds and insects, along with many fun activities such as frisbee games, pet adoption, cartoon graffiti.
  16:31 UTC+8, 2023-04-19       0
Have you heard about the amazing bazaar on Yuyuan Road lately?

It is filled with various types of fresh flowers, plants, and a host of birds and insects, along with many fun activities such as frisbee games, pet adoption, cartoon graffiti, and more!

And the good news is that they are giving away 800 free gift bags every day.

So, don't miss out on the opportunity to score some beautiful stickers too!

If you go:

Date: April 13-19

Venue: Yuyuan Road Block

愚园路街区

﻿
﻿
