﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Try tufting for a change at this Shanghai DIY store!

﻿ Yan Jingyang
﻿ Zhu Qing
Yan Jingyang Zhu Qing
  14:32 UTC+8, 2023-04-20       0
Tufting, which has recently become popular among young Chinese, was originally a craft to make carpets with a history of more than 100 years.
﻿ Yan Jingyang
﻿ Zhu Qing
Yan Jingyang Zhu Qing
  14:32 UTC+8, 2023-04-20       0

Shot by Yan Jingyang and Zhu Qing. Edited by Yan Jingyang. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Have you ever tried tufting? Tufting, which has recently gained popularity among young people, was once a carpet-making craft. It has a history dating back more than a century. Nowadays, it is used to relieve stress. Joyce tried tufting in a DIY store this time, as well as crafting on Tiffany glass.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Tiffany
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     