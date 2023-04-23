Vintage lampshades, free cake, and charming atmosphere await!

Don't miss out on the upscale atmosphere, the delightful handcrafted items, and, of course, the free cake while the Spring exhibition at Septieme is open.

If you're looking for a unique and charming way to welcome the arrival of spring, you should definitely check out the Spring exhibition at Septieme. The exhibition showcases vintage hand-painted lampshades, handmade mats, tablewares, and more from Sliver and Mill Hill.



Moreover, to make your Spring visit more pleasant than ever, Mill Hill is offering a free piece of cake for you to indulge in while you're there. The atmosphere is also perfect, with plants and flowers everywhere that add to the delightful Spring environment.



Septieme's Spring exhibition is an excellent opportunity for local residents and tourists to experience and admire the craft of skilled artisans in a delightful environment. Whether you're interested in purchasing some unique and beautiful vintage items or just want to spend some time soaking in the Spring vibes, this exhibition is an ideal destination.

Don't miss out on the upscale atmosphere, the delightful handcrafted items, and, of course, the free cake while the Spring exhibition at Septieme is open.

Exhibition info:

Date: April 15-May 2, 11am-7pm

Address: 129-1 Wukang Rd

武康路129-1号