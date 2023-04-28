From 'space kitchens' to cosmetics, Shanghai welcomes new products

A number of new product launches and events have been drawing attention in Shanghai, with everything from innovative cosmetics, and space station branded kitchen ware.

April 24 marks National Space Day, and space has become a hot topic nowadays. It is no longer far from our daily lives, and we can find a wide range of interesting space-inspired products and designs that bring us joy and inspiration on a daily basis.

Enjoy a "space kitchen" at home

As a highlight of the Chinese space program, the Tianhe core module's kitchen is an impressive feature that allows astronauts to heat up meals and even make soy milk in space.

During a special showcase, Tiangong Classroom, Joyoung displayed the water purification and hot air heating equipment that they developed specifically for use in the space kitchen, thus successfully solving the problem of food processing and water purification in extreme environments such as weightlessness and no convection. It is this seemingly small device that has successfully solved a major problem faced by astronauts in space, providing them with an experience that's as close to home as possible.

Today, space technology is being used in household appliances, and Joyoung released a series of new products for "Spacetechnology" on April 26, including a non-coating rice cooker, a space air fryer, and a quiet, wall-breaking blender.

Thanks to the three-dimensional hot air circulation heating technology, the air fryer can heat up food more evenly, without the need for flipping it. It can also make meat and French fries crispier and more delicious. To ensure that the coating of the rice cooker's inner pot doesn't pose a danger to our health, scientists installed the precision air cooling temperature control system used for the space capsule into the cooker, which provides a uniform moisture film on the inner pot during steaming, replacing the need for chemical coating.

In a noiseless environment like space, even a small mechanical noise can be amplified several times louder than on Earth. As a result, aerospace equipment requires frequency conversion brushless motors to reduce the noise of mechanical operation. Joyoung has applied this technology to their new quiet blender, reducing the average noise of the soy milk-making process to 48.8 decibels.

A seed from space

A native rose seed from Yunnan that was grown in space has been returned to its native plantation and is now being used as a specific Chinese ingredient for skincare. This fascinating connection between high technology and native plant protection highlights the innovative ways in which scientific breakthroughs can make a real impact on everyday life.

Chinese beauty group JALA has been working with the United Nations Development Program since 2011, establishing a nine-year strategic plan to protect the culture of China's ethnic minorities and promote regional economic growth through an innovative social welfare model.

The Yunnan native rose plantation that was established in 2015 was part of this plan. The wild native rose seeds were sent into space with the aim of becoming more effective for use in skincare products. After growing seedlings in space, the roses were returned to the plantation, where they are now being used as a valuable ingredient in skincare formulations.

Dr Jiang Shanshan from the JALA R&D Center explains that the company is dedicated to using cutting-edge technology to protect and develop natural resources. It highlights a new achievement – a "superyeast" named HiMurchaSin that has been extracted from one of the ancient yeast species originating in the Tibet Autonomous Region. This ingredient can reduce the amount of oxidative stress on skin.

Another product, the Himalayan green tea clay purifying mask, uses whole green tea leaves to make tea powder, and every material used in the product is zero-waste.



A sci-fi watch inspired by sun movement

ROMAGO, a watch brand, has launched an upgraded version of the Imperial Roulette II, a timepiece that features a rotating wheel and steel ball.

By shaking the watch, the ball starts to spin around the dial, providing a unique and engaging feature that reminds many of the sci-fi action film "Inception."

The design required detailed calculations to ensure that the ball could move without interfering with the operation of the second hand, and that it would follow the rhythm of its swing. The distance between the ball and the mechanics is less than 0.3mm. Inspired by an ancient method of timekeeping using the sun, the roulette dial is embellished with robin egg blue, black and red, encased in silver. This timepiece is currently limited to only 200 pieces. The unique feature and exquisite aesthetic design of the Imperial Roulette II make it a must-have for watch enthusiasts who appreciate innovation and sophistication.

"Go chase the sun" online event

Mistine, a Thai cosmetic brand, initiated a "go chase the sun" online event that created a buzz on social media this month.

The event, launched on April 10, invited followers to post videos and pictures of sunrises from all over the world on Douyin, Chinese version of TikTok.

Fans have the opportunity to take pictures and videos with Cai Xukun, the brand's sunscreen ambassador and a famous singer, in an interactive model and take part in online challenges. By encouraging people to chase the sun and promoting the importance of sunscreen protection, this event has not only generated excitement on social media, but also helped to raise awareness about the benefits of sun protection.

A video by Internet influencer Zhang Jinming has gone viral, receiving over 40 million views in one day on Douyin and over 100 million views across various social media platforms.

Additionally, an off-line exhibition themed around the sun was displayed on April 19, alongside the launch of a new foundation technique that combines powder and liquid film to give the skin a brighter look that lasts throughout the day, without darkening.