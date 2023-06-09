2023 Design Shanghai boasts its largest exhibition yet

The 2023 Design Shanghai has opened its doors, featuring over 600 brands from 40 countries and regions, and the brand-new Hall 3 with living and lifestyle.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Here are the eight highlights you can't miss:

New product launch: Get ahead of the latest trends by exploring the newest designs from over 100 different brands.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Design Street: Join the most creative industrial designers from around the world, as they share their latest creations at Design Burger's newest platform.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Design Shanghai picks: Discover the most unique and personalized brands and products displayed at the event.

Disappearing Border by Yang Mingjie: Explore the disappearing borders between the physical and digital world through a designer's perspective.

"Hidden Dragon and Crouching Tiger" by Neooold x Design Shanghai: Experience the blend of Eastern and Western creativity as designers come together from multiple countries to showcase their talent.

TALENTS by Zhou Chenchen x Design Shanghai: Join 20 groups of talented artists from around the world to explore "Chinese relations" through a famished banquet of creativity.

Róng Weaving Design Exhibition by Róng Design Library: Enjoy a blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design with this exhibition that highlights weaving techniques.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Glamping by WAD Deluxe Space: Experience the luxury of glamping with this exhibit, featuring bold and rough natural materials combined with the finer details of modern comfort.

The exhibition will run until Sunday. Don't miss out on the biggest design event in Shanghai.

If you go:

Duration: June 8-11 (10am-6pm)

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center



Address: 1099 Guozhan Rd, Pudong New Area (South Gate on Guozhan Road)



国展路1099号

Tickets: 285 yuan (one-day tickets); 385 yuan (two-days tickets); 735 yuan (four-days tickets)

