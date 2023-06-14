﻿
Global cosmetics brands bring new ideas to Chinese market

Innovation has become the key to the beauty industry in Shanghai, pushing new innovative ideas in cosmetics, skin rejuvenation, and facial care.
Innovation has become the key to the beauty industry in Shanghai, with innovative centers to creative beauty products. Global brands are now bringing new ideas to win the Chinese market.

Ti Gong

The laboratory at the Pierre Fabre Group's China Innovation Center

More China Innovation Center opened

Following the footsteps of beauty giants such as L'Oreal, Shiseido, Estee Lauder, and LVMH, the Pierre Fabre Group announced the establishment of its China Innovation Center on June 7 in Shanghai, marking a milestone in its presence in the Chinese market.

The new center will focus on local product innovation to provide quality skin care products for Chinese consumers.

Ti Gong

The China Innovation Center of the Pierre Fabre Group

The center, covering an area of over 600 square meters in Jinqiao of the Pudong New Area, houses a formula development laboratory, consumer testing experience laboratory, and innovation classes.

"Pierre Fabre Group has been committed to providing innovative solutions for consumers' skin and hair for many years by focusing on product technology research and development, advocating natural and organic concepts, and creating high quality, safe and effective products that combine health with beauty," said Eric Ducournau, CEO of the Pierre Fabre Group.

As part of the group's innovation work in China, its brand Avène collaborated with the Dermatology Department of Peking University First Hospital, to set up a collaborative innovation laboratory. The brand Klorane worked with the Institute of Botany at the Chinese Academy of Sciences to protect endangered white peony plants.

Ti Gong

The laboratory at the Pierre Fabre Group's China Innovation Center

In recent years, the beauty market has shown great resilience, spurring international cosmetics giants to launch research and development initiatives in China.

In 2021, Shiseido China Innovation Center in the Oriental Beauty Valley was officially launched in Shanghai. The Estee Lauder China Innovation R&D Center also completed its upgrade in 2022 and moved to the Caohejing Development Zone in Shanghai. In April, LVMH Perfumes and Cosmetics unveiled its Asia R&D Center in Shanghai, also its largest R&D center in Asia. These centers will focus on developing products tailored to the skincare and beauty needs of Chinese and Asian consumers.

Innovative anti-aging technique

European aesthetics technology company BTL marks its 30th anniversary with the launch of its revolutionary anti-aging black technology EMFACE in Shanghai last week.

The technology represents a scientific breakthrough that harnesses the power of aesthetics, bringing new ideas for the future development of the industry.

As the world's first non-invasive beauty technology, EMFACE is an innovative anti-aging technique that combines two proprietary technologies – high-intensity facial electromagnetic stimulation (HIFES technology) and synchronized radiofrequency energy (Sync RF). This innovative technology stimulates deep facial muscles and collagen that helps tissue reshape, effectively improving the facial and aging related issue caused by muscle and tissue loss.

Ti Gong

The anti-aging black technology EMFACE

"People have generally focused on collagen for anti-aging face products for too long. However, compared with skin, the deep structure of the face, our bones and muscles, which support the overlying skin and soft tissue, play a more significant role in anti-aging,"Tomas Boleslavsky, clinical director of BTL, explained. "The emergence of EMFACE brings innovative thinking to the global anti-aging field, allowing us to solve the deeper problems caused by facial muscle loss."

An innovative exfoliating mask

How long do you leave a facial mask on? It always takes 10 to 20 minutes, and an exfoliating mask might need more time and steps.

There are usually two categories of exfoliating masks: gritty or gloppy. The gritty one contains physical exfoliators such as finely milled volcanic ash, bamboo powders, even fruit seeds. They manually buff dead skin cells with their rough edges. The gloppy mask is always infused with acids and fruit enzymes with a gel texture, and "melt" away your rough skins with a spicy feeling.

Sisley launched its new Exfoliating Enzyme Mask in Shanghai this month. The mask falls in neither category, but promises to deliver all of the skin-smoothing benefits you'd want with a delightfully unique, frothy powder-to-foam texture – and all in under one minute – a perfect fit for any busy office woman.

Ti Gong

Sisley's new Exfoliating Enzyme Mask

Using the fruit enzyme papain found in papayas, the mask is designed to break down surface bonds between dead skin cells and eliminate them, leaving you with silky-soft skin; and unlike other exfoliating masks, it only takes one minute to see results.

Pour the powder into your palms, add water, then gently massage into the skin like a cleanser. The formula turns into a rich foam, which dries into a light layer on the skin. After just one minute, you can rinse the mask off for clearer, brighter skin.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
