Art installations meet shopping in city's malls

As the Spring Festival approaches, Shanghai's malls are bringing art and culture to the forefront, offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in vibrant, festive experiences.

At HKRI Taikoo Hui, the "Dare For More, Dare To Blossom" Spring Public Art Season is in full swing, fusing the joyful spirit of the Year of the Snake with cutting-edge artistic innovation.

In collaboration with Meta Media and artist Long Di, the mall is showcasing a series of interactive art installations that blend hand-drawn artwork with AI technology, offering a fresh, modern twist on traditional celebrations.