Art installations meet shopping in city's malls
As the Spring Festival approaches, Shanghai's malls are bringing art and culture to the forefront, offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in vibrant, festive experiences.
At HKRI Taikoo Hui, the "Dare For More, Dare To Blossom" Spring Public Art Season is in full swing, fusing the joyful spirit of the Year of the Snake with cutting-edge artistic innovation.
In collaboration with Meta Media and artist Long Di, the mall is showcasing a series of interactive art installations that blend hand-drawn artwork with AI technology, offering a fresh, modern twist on traditional celebrations.
One standout piece in the L2 North Hall takes inspiration from the Shanghai Museum's collection, featuring intricate snake and chicken patterns along with phoenix motifs.
It creates a lively, prosperous atmosphere filled with symbolic good fortune. Another installation in the LG1 central atrium, invites visitors to interact with an electronic photo frame on a gourd-shaped wall, offering a unique visual experience.
At Taikoo Li Qiantan, the "Let's Cherish Well" winter event is underway, with the stunning "Cheer Cheer" interactive light installation by fankiki Digital Studio as a major highlight. Visitors can light up the piece and make a wish using the mall's mini-program.
Meanwhile, contemporary artist Chen Si's solo exhibition "Zheng Rong" is on display at the X Museum in the mall. Through eight powerful works, the exhibition explores female heroism and independence, running until March 16.
It has also partnered with TUNA, an outdoor lifestyle brand, to present the "TUNA Breathing Urban Forest Market."
This nature-inspired event offers a mix of art, sustainability, and outdoor aesthetics. Running until February 16, it invites visitors to explore creative, eco-friendly activities while embracing urban wilderness living.