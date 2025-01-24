Photographer amazed by the blend of cultures near home

Art lover Andrea M. Figueiredo, who has lived in the bustling and vibrant Changning District for 11 years with her family, finds plenty to enthuse about in her neighborhood.

Andrea M. Figueiredo

Andrea M. Figueiredo, a Hispanic Uruguayan photographer, has lived in Shanghai with her family for the past 11 years. From her apartment in the Central Residence in Changning District, she has witnessed the passing of time in her neighborhood. Curious, active and a lover of art, she decided to explore the world of galleries and completed additional training in gallery management and direction. She had the opportunity to do an internship at the Art+ Shanghai Gallery in the city to further develop her knowledge and skills in this environment. Andrea's photography focuses on social and cultural themes, and her background in anthropology allows her to challenge gender stereotypes in her project Fe(MALE), a project selected to be part of group exhibition "Seeing Him" in Shanghai in 2021, alongside eight other women from different nations. In 2023, Andrea published her first photobook, "98 Zhao Families," in Madrid. It portrays the life of the Yao ethnic minority in China and was well received by both the public and critics. The following year, she had the opportunity to exhibit her work at the prestigious photography event Photofairs Shanghai, alongside the WHY WHY Art Gallery in the Shanghai Center.

Andrea M. Figueiredo

Can you introduce the neighborhood you live in? My neighborhood within Changning District is a true gem in the midst of the bustling city of Shanghai. This neighborhood is full of surprises that will captivate you day after day. Its streets are adorned with beautiful contrasts. In winter, the majestic plane trees are pruned to let the sun's rays through, illuminating the houses, while in spring and summer they provide a sense of freshness. As a foreigner, my perspective of this place is unique and I would love to share with you some of the most fascinating corners I have discovered in my neighborhood. From small local shops to impressive historical buildings, let yourself be amazed by the blend of cultures in this tree-lined neighborhood, where European architecture merges with vibrant Chinese life.

Andrea M. Figueiredo

Andrea M. Figueiredo

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? This neighborhood will captivate you at every corner. As you stroll through its streets, you can feel how history and modernity merge in perfect harmony. The historic buildings stand firm, while the typical lilong (lanes) are disappearing, making way for new construction that bring a touch of freshness and modernity to the place. Life in this neighborhood is vibrant and full of energy. In the mornings, the parks are filled with people enjoying the fresh air and practicing their tai chi exercises, surrounded by bird cages, all singing the same melody. And at night, the atmosphere transforms into a dance and laughter party, with women and men showing off their creative choreographies in constant movement. I want to highlight two small streets, Zhaohua Road and Caojiayan Road, which are just a few meters from my home. Despite their size, these streets are full of life and energy. In the mornings, the hustle and bustle of children running to school mixes with the singing of birds and the anthem of the little ones at school. What fascinates me the most about these streets is that they still preserve traditional professions, from a shoemaker, a florist, to the locksmith, who has helped us out of trouble more than once, and the dry cleaner, who always leaves our clothes impeccable. On Zhaohua Road, there is also an Italian touch, the Senso Restaurant. There you can delight in delicious Italian dishes, enjoy a coffee, or buy bread at Drunk Baker. It is a true feast of colors and smells. And the best part is that everyone coexists in harmony, regardless of language barriers. This neighborhood is a magical place, where architecture and daily life merge in a fascinating rhythm. You feel at home and the language barrier ceases to exist. We are all part of this vibrant community.

Andrea M. Figueiredo

Andrea M. Figueiredo

What attraction here should not be missed? There are so many interesting things you can't miss in this neighborhood. One of the most curious and emblematic streets over the years is Anfu Road. Here you can enjoy a wide cultural offering, from art galleries like BANK (Bldg 2, 298 Anfu Rd 安福路298号2号楼), Capsule Shanghai (1/F, Bldg 16, Lane 275, Anfu Rd 安福路275弄16号) to the programming of the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center (288 Anfu Rd 安福路288号) and the exhibitions of the Instituto Cervantes (208 Anfu Rd 安福路208号). In addition, you will find a great variety of restaurants and cafes, from classics like Sunflour (Unit 103, 308 Anfu Rd 安福路308号103室) to the more modern ones like RAC Bar (Bldg 6, 322 Anfu Rd 安福路322号6幢) and MiThai (2/F, 195 Anfu Rd 安福路195号2楼), not to mention Alimentari (158 Anfu Rd 安福路158号). And not only that, but there are also countless shops, each with a unique and curious touch. And of course, you can't miss the parade of people who take photos on this vibrant street every day.

Andrea M. Figueiredo

Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite cafe near home? In my opinion, the best cafes are not found in large establishments, but in the company of good friends. For me, the perfect morning is one where I can meet up with my friends at Sunflour (Unit 103, 308 Anfu Rd 安福路308号103室), my favorite place since I've been living in Shanghai. There, we immerse ourselves in a cozy and relaxed atmosphere while sharing laughs and anecdotes from the previous days. Between sips of coffee, we catch up and support each other in our different work activities. It's a special moment that prepares us for the day ahead and fills us with positive energy. Without a doubt, it's one of the best therapies to start the day off right.

Andrea M. Figueiredo

Where should someone eat around here? You have several places to choose from, the gastronomic offer is wide in the area but there is one in particular that has won my heart. It is a small vegetarian restaurant Gongdelin (82 Wuyuan Rd 五原路82号). Their specialty is delicious Wanton soups and their terrace is simply charming. If you are a lover of Western food, just below my home is the Senso Restaurant. (1/F, No. 161, Lane 1038 Huashan Rd 华山路1038弄161号1楼). They always welcome me with open arms and their terrace is perfect for enjoying a relaxed meal. My favorite dish is the Rossete Senso, but I also recommend trying their Strozzapreti al Tartufo e Funghi Porcini.

Brandon McGhee

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood? For fashion stores, there are so many options in my neighborhood that I always find it difficult to decide where to start. From local designer boutiques to big international brands, there is something for every taste and budget. And the best part is that each store has its own personality and unique style such as Studio NooSH (2/F, No.44, Lane 820 Julu Rd 巨鹿路820弄44号后门2楼) and AALUNA (Room 101, No. 5, Lane 228 安福路228弄5号101室) . I also love the newly opened Kleeklee-friends boutique (322 Anfu Rd 安福路322号) which offers well-curated objects from designers.

Andrea M. Figueiredo

Andrea M. Figueiredo

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work? The night in my neighborhood is a constant source of inspiration for me. I love walking through its streets and discovering new places, especially when we go out with our friends. There is always something exciting to do and interesting people to meet. One of our must-visit stops is Tang (141 Tai'an Road 泰安路141号). This place has the perfect chill-out atmosphere to have a drink and let yourself be carried away by the good music mixed by talented DJs. It is the ideal place to relax and enjoy the night in good company. Another option is Bar Beagle (130 Zhaohua Rd E. 昭化东路130号), a place with a unique decoration inspired by Vespas and soft jazz music in the background. Here you can indulge in a delicious cocktail while immersing yourself in a cozy and relaxed atmosphere. But if live music is more your thing, then you can't miss Time Passage (No. 173, Lane 1038 Huashan Rd 华山路1038弄173号). This place is perfect for enjoying live performances by local artists while being swept away by the magic of the night. In conclusion, the night in my neighborhood is an experience you can't miss. With so many options to choose from, you will always find something that suits your tastes and makes for an unforgettable moment.

Andrea M. Figueiredo