﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Bakery co-founder gives his go-to list for Xuhui neighborhood

﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  18:43 UTC+8, 2023-07-20       0
Son Quach, originally from the south of France, has called Shanghai his home since 2012. After years of experience in the food and beverage industry, he co-founded Luneurs in 2018.
﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  18:43 UTC+8, 2023-07-20       0

Insider's Guide:

This section is designed for foreigners living in Shanghai to share their experiences and insights on daily life in their local communities. From hidden gems to popular spots, they will introduce you to the best food, drink, entertainment, and more in their neighborhoods.

Bakery co-founder gives his go-to list for Xuhui neighborhood
Courtesy of Son Quach / Ti Gong

Son Quach is a co-founder of Luneurs.

Son Quach, originally from south of France, has called Shanghai home his since 2012. After years of experience working in French bakeries and restaurants, he co-founded Luneurs in 2018.

Luneurs soon became popular among the locals, who couldn't get enough of its freshly baked croissants, baguettes and sweet pastries. From a small bakery-ice cream shop, Luneurs expanded rapidly to become a Parisian-style bakery chain with 20 shops opened and more to come.

Please introduce the neighborhood where you live.

I live in Xuhui District and the area I've called home is on Kangping Road, near Yuqing Road. If you have the opportunity to take a walk there, you will feel the peace, the calmness and the soul of this leafy area, from its architecture to the plane trees. There are so many plane trees in my hometown Aix-en-Provence. When I first came to Shanghai and passed by this downtown area, it reminded me of my hometown.

Bakery co-founder gives his go-to list for Xuhui neighborhood
Courtesy of Son Quach / Ti Gong

Son Quach enjoys the peaceful vibe of his leafy neighborhood.

Q: What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood?

The lane where I live is extremely quiet and hidden. I also love the aspect of the old Shanghai which has character and history. It is super convenient to ride my bicycle to reach different Luneurs shops.

Q: What's the unmissable attraction here?

The peace and calmness.

Q: Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great café. What's your favorite café near home?

Of course it is Luneurs! Right next to my home, we have a Luneurs (178 Wulumuqi Road S.) in a historical building with three floors and a hidden rooftop. It is very peaceful there and quite unlike other Luneurs stores we have.

Luneurs provides two types of beans – strong and light – to fit people's tastes. And of course the Luneurs latte using Vietnamese beans, condensed milk and oat milk – a must-try!

Bakery co-founder gives his go-to list for Xuhui neighborhood
Courtesy of Son Quach / Ti Gong

Luneurs on Wulumuqi Road S. is housed in an historic building.

Q: Where is good to eat around here?

Dongbei restaurant (1791 Huaihai Road M.) at the corner of Wanping Road and Huaihai Road M. I have been eating there since I first arrived in Shanghai 11 years ago. Their food is tasty; the service is efficient; the price is friendly; and the portions are generous.

Bakery co-founder gives his go-to list for Xuhui neighborhood
Courtesy of Son Quach / Ti Gong

Dongbei restaurant at the corner of Wanping Road and Huaihai Road M.

Q: From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood?

Probably an old habit: Swiss Butchery (86 Wulumuqi Road M.) for the meat, and Avocado Lady (274 Wulumuqi Road M.) for the rest. Clothes – I have been wearing the same thing for the last 20 years. I tend to keep my clothes for a very long time, for some reason.

Q: Is there any neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work?

I don't drink but if I did, there is Bar No. 3 (277 Xingguo Road), which I like. It's casual, relaxing, and their cocktails and mocktails are great. Also on Xinhua Road, I like the Villa Le Bec (321 Xinhua Road) because it has everything I enjoy. Great food, big portions and pricing that is hard to beat. The environment is unique in Shanghai, a big villa with a big garden in the back. It does not feel formal and uptight but casual – that's what I like about it.

Bakery co-founder gives his go-to list for Xuhui neighborhood
Courtesy of Son Quach / Ti Gong

Bar No. 3 is a popular cocktail bar on Xingguo Road.

Bakery co-founder gives his go-to list for Xuhui neighborhood
Courtesy of Villa Le Bec 321 / Ti Gong

Villa Le Bec has been offering high-quality, home-style French fare for years.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Huaihai Road
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     