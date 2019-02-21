Head out for a creative adventure on the streets

Some of the creative pieces at the Street Life Festival are artworks made out of plastic bottles, fluffy flowers, and a duck that responds to sounds.

Social media platform Xiaohongshu's (Red) Street Life Festival is in full swing in Shanghai. Follow Fiona as she sets out on a stroll through the city to discover pop-up art exhibits in the city's most picturesque locations.

The festival runs until August 13.

Labyrinth of plastic bottles

A huge maze made of hundreds of discarded plastic bottles? It's a unique work created by the Spanish artistic collective Luzinterruptus. Some of the bottles were picked up from roadside stores.

The maze, located on the waterfront near the former Expo site, glows blue at night. They are waste, yet they glow. This installation is committed to sustainability, and all components will be recycled after the exhibition.

Date: Through August 13, 10:30am-9:30pm

Venue: Entrance of Power Station of Art 上海当代艺术博物馆门口

Address: 678 Miaojiang Road, Huangqu District

黄浦区苗江路678号

Flowers to mend

There's more than one way to fix broken walls and sidewalks in the city. Luo Shengtian, an artist who studied sculpture at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, brings his "Flowers to Mend" project to Shanghai's Nanchang Road.

The bright colors and soft feel of the felt and fluffy flowers light up the road. It's fun to look for these cute flowers while protecting people from injuries.

Date: Through August 13, 10:30am-9:30pm

Address: Nanchang Road (from Shaanxi Road S. to Sinan Road), Huangqu District

黄浦区南昌路 (陕西南路至思南路段)

Clap your hands

A giant yellow duck sits on the Bund's riverfront in front of the Bank of China headquarters. It can identify frequency variations in the city thanks to design work by the art studio Gallery Shift. When you clap your hands, dozens of little ducks appear on the screen.

Date: Through August 13, 10:30am-9:30pm

Address: The Bund (near Nanjing Road E.), Huangqu District

黄浦区外滩江堤 (靠近南京东路)

Random scenery

Head to Suzhou Creek near the Bund for the installations that capture the city's scenery.

A Chinese poet noted in his writings that "When you watch the scenery on the bridge, the sightseer watches you from the balcony."

Date: Through August 13, 10:30am-9:30pm



Address: 76 Nansuzhou Road, Huangpu District

黄浦区南苏州路76号

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Feel the weather

Weather is a part of our lives, whether it is rain, snow, fog, or lightning. This installation along Suzhou Creek depicts the emotions and memories evoked by various weather conditions. What comes to mind when the weather turns cloudy?

Date: Through August 13, 10:30am-9:30pm

Address: 186 Nansuzhou Road, Huangpu District

黄浦区南苏州路186号苏州河樱花谷驿站