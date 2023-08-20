Shining Shanghai Festival to light up Jing'an District

The 2023 Shining Shanghai Festival will be hosted from September 26 to October 6 in downtown Jing'an District.

It is an important program of the Shanghai Tourism Festival.

The shining festival will offer multiple immersive and interactive light and shadow shows to showcase the artistic charm of the city through historic and landmark buildings such as the shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhoods Shenyuli, and the renovated Tianhou Palace.

According to Song Jiongming, president of Shanghai Media Group and an organizer of the festival, the festival will be developed into an influential cultural brand to provide citizens and tourists an insight into Shanghai's distinctive urban art and lifestyles.

The Suzhou Creek waterfront will connect the city's fashion trends, sports and leisure events, flavored cuisine, music and games to enrich people's night lives.

Shanghai Suhewan Group's chairman Zhu Mingsheng noted that the waterfront area along Suzhou Creek will become a world-class artistic and ecological highland in the future.



Many major influential cities in the world have their own festivals of light and shadow.

In order to allow more artists to participate in the creation of the festival, the organizing committee launched a worldwide competition last month. A total of 17 works from artists and designers were shortlisted. They will have the chance to be showcased at the city's shikumen buildings to light up the night sky of Shanghai.



During the festival, China UnionPay will issue consumption coupons that link more than 500 merchants in Jing'an District. In mid-September, approximately 2 million yuan (US$275,000) worth of coupons will be distributed to boost the night economy.

Shopping malls of Jing'an District including Shanghai Joy City, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World, and CITIC Square will also host a variety of activities like the spaceship AR tour and a space-themed immersive art exhibition for visitors.