﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Honey bees, and music come together for healthy skin

﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  20:24 UTC+8, 2023-08-21       0
The Naera Art Museum is holding a unique exhibition, highlighting the effects of honey on healthy skin. Lancôme built an immersive cinema in Tank Shanghai.
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  20:24 UTC+8, 2023-08-21       0

Skincare has become a top priority for many urban dwellers, and as a result, cosmetics makers are incorporating innovative ways to attract customers and educate them. Guerlain has opened an exhibition about honey and bees in order to bring attention to the importance of bees and biodiversity conservation. Additionally, Lancôme has developed a 3D cinema to showcase its Advanced Génifique skincare products, providing an immersive and interactive experience for customers to learn about their individual skin conditions and the products available.

Know more about bees at Guerlain's Bee School

Honey is one of the most effective natural healing substances. But not all honeys have the same effectiveness. As an expert in honey, Guerlain Research has highlighted three key criteria for honey of exceptional quality: pure environment, rich biodiversity and genetic species of the bee.

To celebrate the new update of Abeille Royale's honey treatment cream with the latest technology, the black bee repair, Guerlain unveiled an exhibition about the honey and bees at the Naera Art Museum, in Xitang ancient town.

Honey bees, and music come together for healthy skin
Ti Gong

An exhibition about the honey and bees hosted by Guerlain at Naera Art Museum

Honey bees, and music come together for healthy skin
Ti Gong

An eco-themed night market outside the exhibition

The exhibition allowed visitors to step in Ouessant Island in France, where the endemic black bee produces pure and powerful honey. Guerlain was founded almost 200 years ago, with a bee as its emblem for 170 of those years. The stories of honey and bees are on display in the art museum with an immersive experience.

More knowledge about bees is also being brought into elementary schools in Shanghai.

In fact, since launching the Bee School program in 2018, Guerlain has kept its promise that every employee of the brand teaches a Bee School session to elementary school-aged kids between the ages of 5 and 11. The program started in France but went global in 2021. Since then, almost 6,000 children in over 10 countries have been able to learn about the various issues facing bees and biodiversity conservation.

The students of the Bee School program are invited to the exhibition to learn more about bees. The program will open to more cities in the Yangtze River Delta and central and western China, with the goal of carrying out classes for 100,000 children by 2025.

Go inside the music feast of 'little black bottle'

How can you see the effect of the skincare products?

Lancôme built a 3D cinema at Tank Shanghai themed on its Advanced Génifique (known as the "little black bottle" in Asia.) The immersive cinema shows the active ingredients, technique and history of the little black bottle. A 12-dimensions skin test is also provided by the high-tech machine to learn your own skin condition.

Honey bees, and music come together for healthy skin
Ti Gong

Lancôme's 3D cinema at Tank Shanghai

Honey bees, and music come together for healthy skin
Ti Gong

Singer Vanness Wu performed at the online music event.

A three-day online live concert was brought in the 3D cinema with heat, lightning, wind and rain, and cold as the four major themes. Eleven groups of pioneer singers including Chinese rapper Liu Cong (Key.L), Yang Hesu (KeyNG), who won the champion at The Rap of China 2019, singer Vanness Wu, Chen Zhuoxuan, and Liu Lian, lead singer of the band Mr Miss, presented an online virtual immersive experience, with fans taking part in the event via Douyin, as well as the 3D exhibition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Guerlain
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     