The Naera Art Museum is holding a unique exhibition, highlighting the effects of honey on healthy skin. Lancôme built an immersive cinema in Tank Shanghai.

Skincare has become a top priority for many urban dwellers, and as a result, cosmetics makers are incorporating innovative ways to attract customers and educate them. Guerlain has opened an exhibition about honey and bees in order to bring attention to the importance of bees and biodiversity conservation. Additionally, Lancôme has developed a 3D cinema to showcase its Advanced Génifique skincare products, providing an immersive and interactive experience for customers to learn about their individual skin conditions and the products available.

Know more about bees at Guerlain's Bee School

Honey is one of the most effective natural healing substances. But not all honeys have the same effectiveness. As an expert in honey, Guerlain Research has highlighted three key criteria for honey of exceptional quality: pure environment, rich biodiversity and genetic species of the bee.

To celebrate the new update of Abeille Royale's honey treatment cream with the latest technology, the black bee repair, Guerlain unveiled an exhibition about the honey and bees at the Naera Art Museum, in Xitang ancient town.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The exhibition allowed visitors to step in Ouessant Island in France, where the endemic black bee produces pure and powerful honey. Guerlain was founded almost 200 years ago, with a bee as its emblem for 170 of those years. The stories of honey and bees are on display in the art museum with an immersive experience.

More knowledge about bees is also being brought into elementary schools in Shanghai.

In fact, since launching the Bee School program in 2018, Guerlain has kept its promise that every employee of the brand teaches a Bee School session to elementary school-aged kids between the ages of 5 and 11. The program started in France but went global in 2021. Since then, almost 6,000 children in over 10 countries have been able to learn about the various issues facing bees and biodiversity conservation.

The students of the Bee School program are invited to the exhibition to learn more about bees. The program will open to more cities in the Yangtze River Delta and central and western China, with the goal of carrying out classes for 100,000 children by 2025.

Go inside the music feast of 'little black bottle'

How can you see the effect of the skincare products?

Lancôme built a 3D cinema at Tank Shanghai themed on its Advanced Génifique (known as the "little black bottle" in Asia.) The immersive cinema shows the active ingredients, technique and history of the little black bottle. A 12-dimensions skin test is also provided by the high-tech machine to learn your own skin condition.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

A three-day online live concert was brought in the 3D cinema with heat, lightning, wind and rain, and cold as the four major themes. Eleven groups of pioneer singers including Chinese rapper Liu Cong (Key.L), Yang Hesu (KeyNG), who won the champion at The Rap of China 2019, singer Vanness Wu, Chen Zhuoxuan, and Liu Lian, lead singer of the band Mr Miss, presented an online virtual immersive experience, with fans taking part in the event via Douyin, as well as the 3D exhibition.