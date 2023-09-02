Montblanc brings Library Spirit campaign to Shanghai

In addition to its global campaign, The Library Spirit: Episodes From Around The World, the luxury goods brand launched its Extreme 3.0 collection in the city.

At the launch event, Montblanc created an experiential space that captured the essence of Shanghai in the 92-year-old Sunke Villa that blends different architectural styles, with Spanish red tiles and roof, Baroque window frames, an Islamic arch and tipped decoration, and Renaissance-style chimneys.

Fern blue was well-blended throughout to echo the seasonal animation of the Extreme 3.0 collection. Decorations included a huge installation with books, bookshelves, a book wall, an ink wall, and calligraphy, reinforcing thet brand's connection to the universe of writing and words.

Montblanc global brand ambassador and actor Jing Boran, brand ambassador and actress Xin Zhilei and pop star Hou Minghao displayed different shapes of the new collection with their modern-day and versatile styling. In addition, the trio shared their own understanding of "The Library Spirit" by introducing their favorite books.