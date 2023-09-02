﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Montblanc brings Library Spirit campaign to Shanghai

In addition to its global campaign, The Library Spirit: Episodes From Around The World, the luxury goods brand launched its Extreme 3.0 collection in the city.
Directed by Tan Weiyun. Shot by Tan Weiyun. Edited by Tan Weiyun. Reported by Tan Weiyun. Subtitles by Tan Weiyun.

Montblanc recently opened a new page in Shanghai of its global campaign, The Library Spirit: Episodes From Around The World, and also launched its Extreme 3.0 collection.

At the launch event, Montblanc created an experiential space that captured the essence of Shanghai in the 92-year-old Sunke Villa that blends different architectural styles, with Spanish red tiles and roof, Baroque window frames, an Islamic arch and tipped decoration, and Renaissance-style chimneys.

Fern blue was well-blended throughout to echo the seasonal animation of the Extreme 3.0 collection. Decorations included a huge installation with books, bookshelves, a book wall, an ink wall, and calligraphy, reinforcing thet brand's connection to the universe of writing and words.

Montblanc global brand ambassador and actor Jing Boran, brand ambassador and actress Xin Zhilei and pop star Hou Minghao displayed different shapes of the new collection with their modern-day and versatile styling. In addition, the trio shared their own understanding of "The Library Spirit" by introducing their favorite books.

Montblanc brings Library Spirit campaign to Shanghai
Ti Gong

Xin Zhilei (from left) Jing Boran, and Hou Minghao pose with items from the Extreme 3.0 Collection at the event in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Follow Us

