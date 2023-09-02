Canal cruises, barbecue camping are highlights of Panlong Tiandi

Panlong Tiandi, a renewal and upgrade of the ancient Panlong Town in Qingpu District, is showcasing its development progress.

It has launched a cruise tour featuring the performance of Chinese folk music and Jiangnan pingtan (storytelling and singing) onboard between Thursday and Sunday night.

The performance, featuring plucked string instruments such as the pipa and ruan and bamboo flute, will enable people to experience authentic Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of Yangtze River) culture.

Cheng's Ancestral Hall will be the stage of an upcoming exhibition "Kaimu Theater," which will present an immersive experience centered around Asian cultural heritage. The opening date is yet to be announced.

A group of new restaurants and shops have also recently been added to the complex with unique offers.

Located alongside the waterside and surrounded by bamboo, Qiyuan·Zhuhui provides creative Hangzhou-style cuisine.

It emphasizes the freshness of its ingredients and its fully handmade on-site cooking style, offering multiple sensory enjoyment.

If people love to enjoy a barbecue camping experience that welcomes pets, CAMP.33 is a good option.

Here, pets can have fun at the pet park, while their owners enjoy barbecued food in a camping area.

Sue Hsiao Liu Dim Sum is a Shanghai-style dim sum chain store famous for its xiaolongbao, or small steamed buns.

Panlong Tiandi reimagines an ancient Jiangnan watertown as a modern urban retreat. With a history dating back more than 1,000 years to the Sui Dynasty (AD 581-618), Panlong Town is one of 32 historical protected zones in Shanghai.

Developed by Shui On Group, it was awarded the LEED v4 ND: Built Gold certification for its full-life cycle, green investment from planning, design and construction to operation, the group announced on Friday.

It is the first large-scale neighborhood project in Asia to receive the certification.

Spanning 230,000 square meters of green space, Panlong Tiandi was conceived as Xintiandi's rural reinterpretation of its successful urban regeneration projects and dedicated to green, sustainable and people-centric design. Coupled with the introduction of sustainable commercial formats, it provides a harmonious and lifestyle-driven urban retreat for urbanites.

As a project for suburban village renovation and heritage preservation, Panlong Tiandi has retained Panlong's water system and bridge culture and maintained its Cross Street layout.

Historic landmarks were also restored to their former glory by utilizing green, low-carbon building materials and the recycling of old stones, grey tiles and bricks for construction, with the protection of biodiversity of the native flora and fauna of the area highlighted.