Exhibition and music festival show ancient town at its best

An exhibition on the gems of ancient Chinese culture and a music festival are coming to Panlong Tiandi, a renewal and upgrade of the ancient town in Qingpu District.
Ti Gong

A poster advertizes the serial exhibition "Kaimu Theater."

An immersive serial exhibition on the gems of ancient Chinese culture and a music festival are ready to soothe the eyes and ears of visitors to Panlong Tiandi, a renewal and upgrade of the ancient Panlong Town in Qingpu District.

The serial exhibition "Kaimu Theater," with each session lasting three months, will be held from October at Cheng's Ancestral Hall, which dates back more than 200 years.

The exhibition, centering on Chinese history and culture, corresponds to the profound culture of Panlong Town.

Ti Gong

Panlong Tiandi has carefully preserved its water system and bridge culture.

With a history dating back more than 1,000 years to the Sui Dynasty (AD 581-618), Panlong Town is one of 32 historical protected zones in Shanghai.

Panlong Tiandi has carefully preserved the town's water system and bridge culture, as well as its unique cross-street pattern.

Three heavyweight immersive artworks – Cave Dance, Shadow Wall, and Embodied Architecture – will be featured.

Ti Gong

The town is particularly charming in the evenings.

They show the gems of ancient Chinese culture – dance with accompaniment, a wooden pagoda of Yingxian County, and grottoes commemorating eminent monks, via digital aesthetics means, revitalizing traditional culture in Jiangnan-style (regions south of the lower reaches of Yangtze River) architecture.

It will be the debut of the three artworks in Asia when the exhibition opens in mid-October.

The Pandong music season, part of 2023 World Music Asia, will raise its curtains on September 23.

Ti Gong

The town's water system and bridges give it a unique charm.

It will feature about 25 performances by bands and musicians from home and abroad.

Kunqu Opera artist Zhang Jun will bring an innovative interpretation of tianshange (folk songs sung in the field by farmers), a local intangible cultural heritage, to celebrate the occasion.

A bazaar will be held at the same time, featuring more than 40 outdoors, nature, culture, and aesthetics brands.

The music season will run through the end of October.

The "Bordercrossing – Possibilities and Interactions" exhibition will run through October at Yuz Museum at Panlong Tiandi.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yuz Museum
Yangtze River
