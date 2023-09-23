﻿
Suzhou Creek second-hand book fair a page turner

A second-hand book fair is being staged on the banks of Suzhou Creek with ancient books, out-of-print books, as well as Hong Kong, Taiwan and foreign-language editions on offer.
A second-hand book fair is being staged on the banks of Suzhou Creek with ancient books, used out-of-print books, as well as Hong Kong, Taiwan and foreign-language editions on offer.

The fair, held by Shanghai Book Company, will run till Wednesday at the Cherry Blossom Valley rest station located on Suzhou Road S., Huangpu District.

According to the organizer, there will be more than 15,000 kinds of used books and periodicals including rare books, out-of-print books and signed books.

Ti Gong

Readers look over used books at the fair.

Most of them are single items, ranging from comic strips priced at 5 yuan to 9,000-yuan six volumes of "Xin Mao Shi Xing Ji" (辛卯侍行记) which is a block-printed edition published in the 23rd year of Emperor Guangxu's reign in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

There are also some rare out-of-print books published in the 1940s and 1950s.

More than 5,000 types of low-priced books, as well as more than 1,000 kinds of Hong Kong and Taiwan editions and foreign-language books sold by Shanghai-Hong Kong Sanlian Bookstore and Shanghai Foreign Language Books can be found at the site as well.

During the fair, local residents can also enjoy exhibitions, lectures, intangible cultural heritage skill displays and interactive events.

The old Kodak Magazine exhibited by the Shanghai Book Company at the fair was founded by the Kodak Company in Shanghai in July 1930.

This monthly magazine was published and distributed by Shanghai Kodak Company and edited by its employee Shen Changpei to popularize photography knowledge.

Publication was forced to cease due to the outbreak of the Battle of Songhu in 1937 after its eighth volume.

Ti Gong

A Kodak Magazine published in March 1935

Meanwhile, Zhu Jing, a fourth-generation inheritor of ancient book restoration skills from the Shanghai Book Company, will give an on-site lecture on how to restore ancient books as well as showcasing ancient book restoration skills.

Later during the National Day holiday, the second Sinan Beautiful Bookstore Festival will take place at Sinan Mansions and Fuxing Park, featuring more than 60 local bookstores and publishers.

The largest open-air vinyl concert in China will be hosted with nearly 20 DJs sharing their collections of thousands of vinyl records.

﻿
Follow Us

