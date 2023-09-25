Marvel training camp let's kids become their favorite super hero
Marvel fans, assemble!
A "Marvel Lil' Hero Training Camp" has opened at The Place Mall in Changning District, co-hosted by Disney China to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary.
Various challenges are designed for children to complete to become a little Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, The Hulk or Captain Marvel.
Once completed, they will get a hero badge. If they have collected all five hero badges, they can redeem them for an emblem of their favorite character.
It also features a seven-meter-high Spider-Man installation and a pop-up store offering limited-edition collectibles.
If you go:
Date: Through October 31
Venue: The Place Mall 虹桥南丰城
Address: 100 Zunyi Road, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号