Marvel training camp let's kids become their favorite super hero

At the "Marvel Lil' Hero Training Camp" at The Place Mall, in Changning District, kids will have a chance to become their favorite Marvel super hero through a series of challenges.
Ti Gong

A pop-up store filled with Marvel products.

Marvel fans, assemble!

A "Marvel Lil' Hero Training Camp" has opened at The Place Mall in Changning District, co-hosted by Disney China to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary.

Various challenges are designed for children to complete to become a little Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, The Hulk or Captain Marvel.

Once completed, they will get a hero badge. If they have collected all five hero badges, they can redeem them for an emblem of their favorite character.

It also features a seven-meter-high Spider-Man installation and a pop-up store offering limited-edition collectibles.

If you go:

Date: Through October 31

Venue: The Place Mall 虹桥南丰城

Address: 100 Zunyi Road, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号

Ti Gong

A seven-meter-high Spider-Man installation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Changning
Disney
Top ﻿
     