Pet Adoption Day event held at LAOWAIJIE Pet Festival

The third LAOWAIJIE Pet Festival is holding a pet adoption event this weekend on Friday and Saturday between 3pm to 8pm. There will be a number of pet-related activities.
Ti Gong

BestFriends China, a local bilingual non-profit organization devoted to helping and rehoming stray animals, will hold its Adoption Day event this weekend, during the third LAOWAIJIE Pet Festival on Hongmei Road.

The adoptions will take place on Friday and Saturday between 3pm to 8pm.

Besides animal adoption, there will also be activities like pet swimming competition, making mooncakes and ice cream for pets, bilingual pet care lectures, and a pet birthday party.

The pet photography, pet "triathlon" events and a fair for pet-related products will run from 2pm to 8pm.

Date: Sep 29 and 30, 2pm-8pm

Venue: LAOWAIJIE 101

Address: 3338 Hongmei Rd, Changning District

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

Scan the QR code to join a swimming pool birthday party with your pet.

Ti Gong

Scan the QR code to sign up for the pet photography workshop.

