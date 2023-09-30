Go down to the city forest park for great surprise

The Urban Forest Carnival made a comeback at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District on Friday after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Urban Forest Carnival made a comeback at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District on Friday after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic.

It presents a sensational mix of music, sports, delicious cuisines and leisure.

As an iconic event of the ongoing 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival, the carnival features 14 performances of diverse genres through October 5.

From drum dance, jazz, folk music and close-up magic shows to traditional Chinese opera performances, shadow play, guochao (China chic) animation dance and a cappella, the carnival promises a soothing experience for both the ears and eyes.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Sports enthusiasts will find fun in 10 activities such as the ancient game touhu, or arrow-throwing, mini golf and bowling at the sports carnival area.

A sports bazaar and sports competitions of frisbee and rugby will further enrich their experience.

For those who are addicted to traditional Chinese culture and animation, they are able to try on a variety of costumes and make-up as part of the carnival.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

If you visit the carnival, come hungry.

A food bazaar serving hotpot delicacies as well as beer and wine is a delightful temptation.

There are also candy, coffee and mooncakes at the bazaar.

A campsite at the park provides a place for a respite from the urban concrete jungle and to embrace nature.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

If you go:

Date: 5am-6pm, through October 5

Address: 2000 Jungong Road, Yangpu District 上海市杨浦区军工路2000号

Admission: Free