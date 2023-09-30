﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Go down to the city forest park for great surprise

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:28 UTC+8, 2023-09-30       0
The Urban Forest Carnival made a comeback at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District on Friday after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:28 UTC+8, 2023-09-30       0
Go down to the city forest park for great surprise
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Having fun bowling.

Go down to the city forest park for great surprise
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Goal practice

The Urban Forest Carnival made a comeback at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District on Friday after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic.

It presents a sensational mix of music, sports, delicious cuisines and leisure.

As an iconic event of the ongoing 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival, the carnival features 14 performances of diverse genres through October 5.

From drum dance, jazz, folk music and close-up magic shows to traditional Chinese opera performances, shadow play, guochao (China chic) animation dance and a cappella, the carnival promises a soothing experience for both the ears and eyes.

Go down to the city forest park for great surprise
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A forest walk

Sports enthusiasts will find fun in 10 activities such as the ancient game touhu, or arrow-throwing, mini golf and bowling at the sports carnival area.

A sports bazaar and sports competitions of frisbee and rugby will further enrich their experience.

For those who are addicted to traditional Chinese culture and animation, they are able to try on a variety of costumes and make-up as part of the carnival.

Go down to the city forest park for great surprise
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The opening ceremony features drum performance.

If you visit the carnival, come hungry.

A food bazaar serving hotpot delicacies as well as beer and wine is a delightful temptation.

There are also candy, coffee and mooncakes at the bazaar.

A campsite at the park provides a place for a respite from the urban concrete jungle and to embrace nature.

Go down to the city forest park for great surprise
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A try of touhu (arrow-throwing).

If you go:

Date: 5am-6pm, through October 5

Address: 2000 Jungong Road, Yangpu District 上海市杨浦区军工路2000号

Admission: Free

Go down to the city forest park for great surprise
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An obstacle course.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Gongqing Forest Park
Yangpu
Shanghai Tourism Festival
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     