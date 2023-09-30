Flower and tourism festival is blooming lovely

A flower and tourism festival has opened in Huaxin Town, Qingpu District, with blooms bursting into a kaleidoscope of colors.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Shanghai Huaxin Hongqiao Flower Culture and Tourism Festival features a slew of activities in addition to the floral landscape.

These include forest concerts and a paddy field culture and art exhibition in Beixin Village. People are invited to try sketching, sip fine local tea, and embrace nature at camping areas of the village.

Grape picking at vineyards in Huayi Village and Baimatang Village is recommended for families with children, while an off-road motorcycle training camp has opened in Huayi Village for teenagers.

Ti Gong

In Songshan Village, countryside walking tours will be organized, taking people on a leisure journey into the rustic scenery of Shanghai's suburb. Fishing enthusiasts will find fun in the village as well.

A shopping festival is being held at the Hongqiao Flower Valley with flower arrangement works and bonsai on display.

A tourist map of Huaxin featuring about 30 attractions such as Xihong night market and grape picking as well as dining and accommodation options was released. It is available at attractions and shopping malls across the town.

The festival will run through October 15.

Ti Gong