﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Dogged determination leads to 'purr-fect' show

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:16 UTC+8, 2023-10-22       0
Pet lovers are invited to an ongoing carnival titled PETJOY at the Shanghai Fashion Center.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:16 UTC+8, 2023-10-22       0
Dogged determination leads to 'purr-fect' show
Ti Gong

The PETJOY carnival is attracting many pet owners and animal lovers.

Pet lovers are invited to an ongoing carnival, PETJOY, at the Shanghai Fashion Center. The carnival will run till October 23 with an array of programs such as pet fashion show, exhibitions and forums.

Since its debut in 2018, the annual pet-themed carnival has attracted many pet owners and animal lovers.

To date, China has become the world's second largest pet consumption market. In recent years, people have seen a rapid growth of pet products, especially stylish pet clothing.

The carnival's exhibition sections aim to explore the development and upgrading of domestic pet fashion industry in the digital era.

Dogged determination leads to 'purr-fect' show
Ti Gong

A woman and her cute dog

Dogged determination leads to 'purr-fect' show
Ti Gong

Pet fashion products are displayed at the carnival.

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Pet owners and their pets walk the runway of a light-hearted fashion show.




Dogs and cats clad in the latest trendy costumes are also walking the runway at light-hearted pet fashion shows together with their owners.

The PETJOY Fashion Award will display various designers' interpretation of pet fashion, as well as the new developments in design, materials, craftsmanship, and quality.

This competition has opened an online voting channel, and the most popular and best design awards will be selected through visitors' onsite voting.

Dogged determination leads to 'purr-fect' show
Ti Gong

A dog poses on the toy motorcycle.

Five forums will be held to provide cutting-edge information on pet fashions, and discuss new trends and opportunities of the industry.

This year's carnival will also host a series of activities including pet racing, pet adoption, and a market of creative cultural products.

Organizers also plan to bring the carnival to Shenzhen, Chengdu, and some more cities in the Yangtze River Delta region in the future.

Dogged determination leads to 'purr-fect' show
Ti Gong

A denim jacket.

Event info:

Date: Through October 23

Venue: Shanghai Fashion Center

Address: 2866 Yangshupu Rd

杨树浦路2866号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     