Dogged determination leads to 'purr-fect' show

Pet lovers are invited to an ongoing carnival, PETJOY, at the Shanghai Fashion Center. The carnival will run till October 23 with an array of programs such as pet fashion show, exhibitions and forums.

Since its debut in 2018, the annual pet-themed carnival has attracted many pet owners and animal lovers.

To date, China has become the world's second largest pet consumption market. In recent years, people have seen a rapid growth of pet products, especially stylish pet clothing.



The carnival's exhibition sections aim to explore the development and upgrading of domestic pet fashion industry in the digital era.

Pet owners and their pets walk the runway of a light-hearted fashion show.













Dogs and cats clad in the latest trendy costumes are also walking the runway at light-hearted pet fashion shows together with their owners.

The PETJOY Fashion Award will display various designers' interpretation of pet fashion, as well as the new developments in design, materials, craftsmanship, and quality.

This competition has opened an online voting channel, and the most popular and best design awards will be selected through visitors' onsite voting.

Five forums will be held to provide cutting-edge information on pet fashions, and discuss new trends and opportunities of the industry.

This year's carnival will also host a series of activities including pet racing, pet adoption, and a market of creative cultural products.

Organizers also plan to bring the carnival to Shenzhen, Chengdu, and some more cities in the Yangtze River Delta region in the future.

Event info:

Date: Through October 23



Venue: Shanghai Fashion Center

Address: 2866 Yangshupu Rd

杨树浦路2866号