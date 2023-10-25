﻿
Embracing eco-chic at Green Challenge show

  19:32 UTC+8, 2023-10-25       0
This time, we have the pleasure to attend the Green Challenge, an innovative fashion show where creativity and sustainability converge.
  19:32 UTC+8, 2023-10-25

Shot by Yan Jingyang, Arina Yakupova. Edited by Arina Yakupova, Yang Run. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Welcome to this episode of "Shine Bright with Arina"! This time, we have the pleasure to attend the Green Challenge, an innovative fashion show where creativity and sustainability converge. You will witness clothes that have been crafted from recycled materials, showcasing the beauty that can come from sustainable fashion choices.

As we explore this eco-friendly extravaganza, Arina also has the chance to talk to experts in the field who will help to shed light on the growing importance of sustainability in the world of fashion.

